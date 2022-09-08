Gasly sits out media day at Monza

Pierre Gasly has pulled out of all commitments at Monza today after feeling unwell.

"Following doctors' advice, Pierre will not be on track today as he's currently unwell," reported AlphaTauri.

Gasly, who won here in 2020, was scheduled to take part in the official FIA press conference, together with his other media commitments with his team and the traditional track walk.

The Faenza-based outfit has not revealed the cause of his illness or whether he will be able to take part in Friday's activities.

In a worst case scenario it is likely that Liam Lawson would replace Gasly, the New Zealander being Alpine's reserve driver.

Lawson drove the AT03 in opening practice at Spa last month.