Ecclestone arrested in Brazil

Former F1 supremo, Bernie Ecclestone has been arrested in Brazil after a handgun was found in his luggage when boarding a flight to Switzerland.

The 91-year-old was about to board a private jet in order to fly from Brazil to Switzerland when the undocumented LW Seecamp .32 was found during X-ray screening.

While the Briton acknowledged owning the gun he said he was unaware that it was in his luggage.

Ecclestone, who was accompanied by his lawyer wife, Fabiana, was able to continue his journey after paying a fine.