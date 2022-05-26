Site logo

Ecclestone arrested in Brazil

NEWS STORY
26/05/2022

Former F1 supremo, Bernie Ecclestone has been arrested in Brazil after a handgun was found in his luggage when boarding a flight to Switzerland.

The 91-year-old was about to board a private jet in order to fly from Brazil to Switzerland when the undocumented LW Seecamp .32 was found during X-ray screening.

While the Briton acknowledged owning the gun he said he was unaware that it was in his luggage.

Ecclestone, who was accompanied by his lawyer wife, Fabiana, was able to continue his journey after paying a fine.

1. Posted by ChickenFarmerF1, 48 minutes ago

"Paying a fine? I think you misspelled bribe.

No issues with the guy owning a pistol. Though even a 91 year old should be handle something better than a .32ACP. That said, if were a mere mortal like any of us, I somehow doubt we'd be able to get out of Brazil after paying a fine for an illegally possessed firearm, even a lowly pocket .32. And I somehow doubt Switzerland would let me land with a firearm in my luggage without consequence. I guess it's good to be, maybe not the king, but as rich as a king."

