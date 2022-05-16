The Best Vehicle to Grid Compatible Cars in the UK

The race is now on to produce the best Vehicle to Grid (V2G) compatible cars along with the best EV smart charger. V2G allows electric vehicles to feed electricity back into the grid during periods of peak demand, by enabling them to communicate with smart metres over Wi-Fi or cellular networks. This means electric car owners can reduce their bills and earn money by storing power generated by solar panels for use at times of high demand. There are a number of EV charger manufacturers in the UK working on making the fastest and smartest EV chargers to optimise the V2G technology. Car manufacturers are also working hard on introducing V2G technology in new models, including Nissan and BMW.

What's vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology?

Vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology is the latest trend in green technology that allows electric cars to sell electricity back into the grid. Smart metres communicate with your car's onboard computer, allowing you to receive payments for providing power back to the grid during peak times when energy prices are high.

This new development could prove a huge benefit not only to drivers looking for an environmentally friendly option but also to people who don't drive. It means that, if widely adopted, it would be possible for large numbers of electric vehicles plugged into the grid at workstations or outside houses to act as backup generators, feeding electricity into homes and workplaces during periods of high demand.

How does V2G work?

V2G works through a number of different technologies. For the smart meter to be able to work with your car, an adapter needs to be fitted between the onboard computer and the electrical grid. This is where INDRA's vehicle-to-grid home charger comes in, we are proud to offer our V2G home chargers which use CHAdeMO technology. This allows your electric car (or other vehicles) the opportunity for energy storage on demand, either by discharging it back into conventional power grids or using this capacity during peak hours when homes need extra juice!

Why should you care about V2G?

V2G technology is becoming increasingly important, especially in light of the fact that EVs are expected to play an increasingly significant role in tackling climate change. This will be essential in cutting CO2 emissions, but it'll also help save money on fuel costs by charging your car up when electricity prices are at their lowest. It means owners can benefit financially by selling power back to the grid during peak times when energy prices are high too.

What types of electric vehicles use V2G?

The Nissan Leaf was one of the first electric cars available with this option and is therefore often used as an example when talking about V2G compatibility. BMW is currently developing a plugin hybrid prototype that features V2G capabilities (which will be introduced into the BMW i8 soon).

Can you install V2G technology yourself?

Unfortunately, the answer is no. V2G technology is currently installed in electric vehicles by manufacturers and can not be retrofitted into existing EVs. There are approved OZEV installers ready to help though, or reach out to us and we'd be happy to help with any installation queries that you may have.

When will I be able to plug my car into the grid?

The short answer is: not yet! While it's certainly becoming a priority for manufacturers such as Nissan, there are still various challenges that need to be overcome before we start seeing widespread adoption of V2G compatible cars. There are also several different standards that have yet to be finalised, which can make it difficult for manufacturers to agree on a single system. However, the fact that so many large companies are already looking into this area suggests we can expect to see more V2G technology in cars within the near future.

How does a v2g smart ChargePoint balance the grid?

The V2G smart Chargepoint works by using the vehicle charging process to help balance the electrical grid. Therefore, it is used both to charge the car and to sell power back into the grid during times of high demand. To do this, an adapter must be installed between the car's onboard charger and its existing onboard electrical systems. This adapter allows for communication with smart metres which can determine when electricity should be sent back into the grid so that it arrives at homes and businesses as needed.

While our system isn't yet available commercially, we are currently testing out prototypes in partnership with Nissan who will release their first V2G electric cars later this year. By providing them with a home charging solution that enables them to sell power back to the grid during peak demand periods, we aim to help reduce their carbon footprint and contribute to a more sustainable way of life.

V2G Compatible Cars in the UK:

Nissan:

It will be piloting the technology with a fleet of 20 Nissan LEAFs in the UK to support smart grid operations. BMW: The car manufacturer is currently working on integrating V2G technology into its cars and has already tested them under real-world conditions where they were able to charge and discharge simultaneously. Currently, it's unclear when we can expect to see fully integrated v2g compatible cars from BMW.

Ford:

It claims that V2G compatibility could increase the cost of each vehicle, while also reducing battery life by 5%. However, Ford has started testing similar ‘vehicle to home' technology in select locations which could help offset these costs if implemented successfully.

VW:

It has teamed up with Northern Europe's largest power provider, E.ON, to test the technology in both an electric car and charging station which are currently being tested in Germany.

There are several pros associated with the vehicle to the grid charging systems for EVs, however, it will be interesting to see how people react to this new development in the world of smart grids.

BMW:

This car manufacturer is currently working on integrating V2G technology into its cars and has already tested them under real-world conditions where they were able to charge and discharge simultaneously. Currently, it's unclear when we can expect to see fully integrated v2g compatible cars from BMW.

Peugeot:

The French car manufacturer has already implemented v2g compatible cars in several hundred of its Peugeot Ion models in France where they are used by Électricité de France (EDF) to help balance supply and demand.

FIAT:

The Italian car manufacturer is working on integrating V2G technology into its electric city cars which could help reduce road congestion in large cities by using excess power generated at night to recharge the batteries of nearby EVs during the day. The firm claims that these kinds of systems could also be used to provide backup power in times of emergencies, for example when there are widespread power cuts or natural disasters such as hurricanes and floods take place. This development will definitely attract more attention from investors looking for lucrative business opportunities.

Conclusion:

EVs are becoming popular all over the world as a result of their abilities to produce zero emissions and as a result, there is a great deal of interest from several car manufacturers in developing technologies that will allow EVs to share excess power with the grid. As V2G technology becomes more commonly integrated with modern vehicles it will become a widely adopted technology by consumers. Many believe that vehicle owners would like to make money from their cars, and once the tech is more commonly recognised, then this would be enough incentive for customers to install a EV home charger and get one of the best V2G compatible cars on the market!