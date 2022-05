10 Safety Tips To Remember Before Driving Go-Karts

Go-kart racing is risky and thrilling at the same time.

You can experience hours of energy-packed fun on the track, but things can suddenly change in a second or two if you don't take the necessary safety precautions. The fun can quickly turn into a tragedy that can leave you with serious life-changing injuries. Thus, you must know how to keep safe when racing.

Electric go-karts are now more preferred than their gas-powered counterparts because they are a little faster, adding to the driving thrill. The best electric go karts for adults are designed with practicality, so you'll get your money's worth.

The following are some necessary safety precautions to adhere to before getting behind the wheel:

1. Wear A Helmet

A helmet will protect your head from obstacles like tree branches. It will also absorb most of the impact of an accident and minimize head injuries.

Choose a helmet that completely slides above your head and locks under the chin. Ensure most of your face is covered, leaving a see-through section. This is for things flying around your eyes and face at high speeds, which can obscure your view or have devastating results.

2. Ensure Equipment Is In Good Condition

Go-karts don't come cheap. The cost of electric go karts or gas-powered ones is based on their design, performance, and features. However, spending so much on a go-kart but neglecting its maintenance would make no sense.

Ensure that the main components of the go-kart are always in good condition, especially before racing. Some accidents happen because of faulty equipment. Faulty brakes, worn-out tires, and faulty steering wheels are potential dangers to go-karts. Faulty gas tanks and loose gas caps can cause gas spillage in the event of a rollover, which can blow up the go-kart. Sloppy chains, worn-out belts, and undue brake play can also cause go-kart failures.

3. Wear A Neck Brace

Protect your neck as you do with your head. Your neck provides stability to your head and the rest of your body, which is critical when racing. If you fail to do so, your neck can suffer trauma from high-impact circumstances. A neck brace can also help your neck stay in place and keep your spine from overstretching in case of a rollover.

Your neck brace should fit properly and be comfortable enough to allow you to breathe. An ill-fitting neck brace will cause discomfort and interfere with your focus on the track. You should test the neck brace you choose in advance for comfort and other things like sweating, which can cause discomfort.

4. Tie Up Long Hair

Don't let your hair hang out of your helmet when on the track. Tuck it in the helmet completely. Untied long hair could cause injuries if caught in the spinning wheel, especially if your kart is low. This may jerk your neck or tear off your hair from your scalp.

5. Avoid Loose Clothing

Karting gear should be fitting for good reason. Most go-kart components are exposed, so your clothes can be entangled easily. This can result in bad injuries but is avoidable by wearing proper clothing.

6. Wear A Seatbelt

If you don't wear a seatbelt and you find yourself in a situation where your kart had a violent impact, you will fly off the kart and suffer serious injuries. A seatbelt will keep you in place in case this happens.

7. Drive Responsibly

Most go-kart enthusiasts are also F1 fans. Hence, new go-kart drivers are thrilled to go behind the wheel after watching someone like Lewis Hamilton but are oblivious to the potential dangers of driving go-karts.

Avoid the temptation of trying to show off to your peers when driving a go-kart. A miscalculation may drive you off a fence, against a tree, or any other objects along the way. Thus, display responsible behavior while on the track.

8. Don't Lap Passengers

Don't lap a passenger if you're not using a kart that seats two people. Doing that can turn fatal, especially to the lapped passenger who can be crushed between you and the steering wheel in case of a collision. A lapped passenger may also affect the weight distribution balance of the go-kart and add to the risk of a rollover.

9. Place Components In Protective Equipment

Putting guards on belts, chains, and shafts will ensure protection from entanglements that may occur when racing. This is a must if you want to excel at go-kart racing.

10. Familiarize Yourself With The Course

Familiarizing yourself with the course will ensure your safety to a certain degree. Even if you've driven on the same course and feel like you know every twist and turn, go through it before every race to make sure there's nothing new since you last drove there. This will enable you to evade any potential danger along the way.

Conclusion

Like any other motorsport, go-karting is exhilarating, especially if you're after an adrenaline rush. Racing in the open air is almost surreal. However, such thrills also come with high levels of risk, which can cause devastating effects if not properly managed. Thus, observe and follow the precautions listed here to ensure your safety.