The last Formula One season was another classic. With the 2022-season up and running, all F1 fans will be looking forward to more heavy action. Even though F1 is filled with excitement, this isn't the only thing that attracts fans to Formula One.

Something else that excites fans and makes Formula One as iconic as it is are the legendary Formula One drivers. Some amazing drivers have graced formula one's fans on the TV screens, but who are the best F1 drivers of all time?

10. Sir Stirling Moss

Sir Stirling Moss deserves a mention, despite the fact that he never won the Formula One title. His passion for racing, speed and risk was inspiring, and he could drive anything with wheels. His standing as a Formula One legend remains unaffected, having won over half of his participated races.

9. Jim Clark

Clark was a great racer who lit up the 1960s, despite not being as outgoing as other Formula One stars. In 1963 and 1965, he won two World Championships for Lotus. He won 25 of the 72 races he started, because of his smooth driving skills.

8. Sir Jackie Stewart

From the mid-1960s to the mid-1970s, this Scottish driver was a great force in Formula One, winning three World Championships. But it wasn't just about his incredible driving abilities for teams like Tyrell. Stewart was also a visionary in Formula One safety, helping to improve the sport for everyone.

7. Ayrton Senna

The death of Ayrton Senna at the San Marino Grand Prix in 1994 was a genuinely tragic Formula One incident. Senna was a man with unique driving capabilities and it is fair to say that the day he died the sport truly lost a remarkable talent. Senna, who was known for his passion, flair, and charm, won three championships before his death in 1988, 1990, and 1991.

6. Nikki Lauda

Over the years, Formula One has seen some fierce drivers, but few have been as tough as Lauda. He was also a fantastic driver, with a keen sense of strategy and a strong will to succeed. Overall, he won three championships in his career, two for Ferrari and one for McLaren.

5. Fernando Alonso

Alonso makes the list of current Formula One champions thanks to his two World Championship victories and 32 Grand Prix victories. Many people believe he should have won more championships for Renault in the early 2000s.

4. Alain Prost

Prost's technique was more similar to that of a university lecturer, and he won four world titles as a result of it. He was also a master at controlling his car throughout a race to ensure a great finish.

3. Juan Manuel Fangio

For his achievements in the 1950s, Fangio is still admired in Formula One circles. During this time, he won five World Championships for four different teams - Alfa Romeo, Ferrari, Mercedes-Benz, and Maserati. He also has two second-place championship finishes under his belt and has driven some of the most renowned Formula 1 cars in history.

2. Michael Schumacher

Nobody in Formula One thought this German legend's exploits could be matched until recently. Schumacher is a legend, winning seven World Championships and 91 races during his career.

1. Sir Lewis Hamilton

The British driver Hamilton is the GOAT of Formula One.

He is still racing, having won seven titles and ending second in the 2021-season. He is already a great legend since he holds the records for most wins (100) and poles (101).

All of these legends mentioned are what make Formula One so exciting and memorable. With the sheer talent the sport has seen, there is no doubt why it is such a beloved and exciting sport for Formula One fans.