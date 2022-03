6 Things You Should Be Aware Of Before Calling An Uber

There are a lot of things to think about when you're calling an Uber.

For example, did you know that there are surge prices? That means that the price of your ride can go up depending on how busy it is. There are also ways to get discounts on your ride, so be sure to ask your driver about those. In this article, we will discuss six things that you should be aware of before calling an Uber!

1. Check Surge Prices And Your Driver's Rating

First, be sure to check the surge prices. If it's a busy night and there are a lot of people looking for rides, the price may be higher than usual. However, there are ways to get discounts on your ride. For example, if you're using UberPool, you can save money by sharing your ride with someone else.

In addition, be sure to check your driver's rating. You can do this by looking at their profile in the app. The higher their rating is, the better they are at providing a great experience. If you're ever feeling unsafe or uncomfortable, you can always call another driver.

2. Know the Difference Between UberX and UberPool

Third, be aware of the difference between UberX and UberPool. With UberPool, you share your ride with someone else and split the cost. This is a great way to save money on your trip. Moreover, you can check this article if you want to find out Uber car safety requirements when it comes to rideshare. In addition, with rideshare, it may take longer for your driver to arrive because they're picking up other passengers. With UberX, you get your own ride and the driver will arrive more quickly. Namely, the difference between the two services is the number of passengers. UberPool accommodates up to two people, while UberX accommodates up to four people.

In addition, you should be aware that there may be a surcharge for using UberPool. This surcharge helps to cover the cost of having multiple passengers in one car. However, it's still often cheaper than taking a taxi.

Uber also offers a service called UberXL, which is an option for larger groups. With this service, you can have up to six people in your group. The cost of the ride will be more expensive than UberX, but it may be worth it if you have a lot of people in your group.

3. Be Aware of Extra Fees

Fourth, be aware of the extra fees that may apply before you call an uber. For example, there is a $0.55 extra fee charge for each minute that your driver is waiting for you. If you're running late, be sure to let your driver know so they can adjust their wait time. On the other hand, if you're early, you may be able to get a discount on your ride. Some uber drivers also offer services like food delivery, so be sure to ask your driver if they offer any special deals.

4. Know the Minimum and Maximum Fare

Fifth, be aware of the minimum and maximum fare. The minimum fare is the least you will pay for a ride, and the maximum fare is the most you will pay. This information is available in the Uber app. You can also see the fare estimate before you call an uber. The fare may change depending on traffic and other factors, but you will never be charged more than the maximum fare.

5. Plan Your Route in Advance

Sixth, be sure to plan your route in advance. You can do this by using the Uber app or Google Maps. This will help you avoid getting lost and ensure that you arrive at your destination on time. If you're not familiar with the area, be sure to ask your driver for directions. However, keep in mind that your driver may not always know the best route, and you may want to consider taking an alternate route if traffic is heavy. Similarly, the costs will also depend on the route you take.

6. Know The Cancellation Policy

You should also be aware of the cancellation policy before you call an uber. This means that If you cancel your ride more than five minutes after requesting it, you will be charged a fee. Be sure to read the full terms and conditions before requesting your ride. Namely, you should know that there is a time limit and distance limit for each ride. Also, if you're a no-show, your driver will wait for five minutes and then cancel the ride. You will be charged a fee if this happens.

Now that we've gone over some of the things you should be aware of before calling an Uber, we hope you have a better understanding of how the process works. Be sure to check surge prices and your driver's rating, and know the difference between UberX and UberPool. You should also be aware of extra fees.