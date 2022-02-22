How Often Should You Change Your Engine Oil?

Changing your vehicle's oil is a routine maintenance task that you need to follow meticulously.

Generally, you need to change your oil at regular, reasonable intervals to ensure your vehicle operates smoothly. The engine oil lubricates the engine, prevents overheating, and minimizes friction. The oil starts to get dirty and thicken over time, resulting in various problems down the road.

When Should You Change Your Engine Oil?

The traditional recommendation is to change your oil every 3,000 miles or six months. Nonetheless, the most recent standard is that you should change your oil every 5,000 miles, especially if you're driving a new model or if it's in good working order.

Remember that the frequency you need to change your vehicle's oil will depend on the manufacturer's recommendations, operating or environmental conditions, and the degree of wear and tear your car has already experienced.

You may also be considering the type of engine oil you'll use during the change, which can include conventional, synthetic, synthetic blends, and high-mileage oils. If you already have an aging vehicle, you might want to check out high mileage engine oil brands.

Here are several things to consider to understand the recommended frequency better when changing your engine oil and other related issues.

How Often To Change Your Oil

Even if you don't drive most of the time and can't reach the recommended mileage interval, make it a routine to change your oil twice a year.

Check and follow the instructions in the owner's manual to ensure that your car's engine is properly lubricated and performing at its best.

Although the oil might be fine, the main concern is the moisture in your engine and its insides. If you seldom use your vehicle, the engine will not get warm enough to burn away the moisture. It may lead to your engine's lubrication becoming no longer effective, resulting in shorter engine life.

Keep in mind that oil degrades over time. The longer the oil sits, the less dense it becomes; hence, making it less effective at lubricating various engine components. Synthetic oil degrades slowly over time, allowing you to delay an oil change for a little longer, but it degrades in the same way as any other oil.

Excessive oil degradation can lead to engine sludge buildup, completely obstructing oil flow.

How To Check The Oil In My Vehicle And Frequency

Make it a routine to check the oil in your vehicle, especially the oil level, at least once a month and get any leaks repaired right away.

Check the dipstick carefully because it can indicate whether or not you need to change your oil based on your driving habits. Always check the oil as part of your regular car condition upkeep schedule. Some newer car models have electronic oil monitors and no longer have the traditional dipstick for manual inspection.

If your vehicle has a dipstick, park your car on a level surface. Remove the dipstick from the engine and wipe any oil from its end. Re-introduce the dipstick into the tube.

As you pull it back out again, quickly check on both sides of the dipstick to determine where the oil is at the end. Depending on your car model, each dipstick has a way of indicating the proper oil level. If the upper limit of the oil streak is between two marks, the level is within acceptable limits. Nevertheless, if the oil level is lower than the minimum mark, you need to add oil immediately.

You need to watch out for the usual warning signs of engine damage. If the oil appears lighter or cloudier than normal, such as appearing bubbly, it indicates coolant leakage into the engine, probably due to a broken head gasket.

Further, watch out for any glittering chunks of metal that indicate internal engine damage, potentially from metal components not getting proper lubrication. In either case, if the oil is too glittery or smells strange, consider getting an oil analysis to figure out what's going on.

Selecting The Right Oil Type For Your Vehicle

You need to check your owner's manual when choosing the right oil during the oil change for your vehicle. Today, engine oil comes in a variety of types, including conventional, synthetic, synthetic blends, and high mileage oil – all of which are very important in preparing a vehicle for use.

Among the newer car models, the weight of the motor oil is usually on the cap where you add the oil. Before visiting your mechanic, make sure you know what's recommended so you can control the cost of the oil they'll use.

If your vehicle is older and still running well, you may not require special motor oil.

The following are the different types of engine oil mostly used in automobiles today:

• Petroleum-based conventional oil or mineral oil is the most popular option. It's a suitable option if you have a standard car, change the oil often and drive in light environmental conditions. The disadvantage is that it quickly loses its lubricating properties and is unable to function in high temperatures or other extreme conditions.

• Synthetic oil is generally artificial but delivers the best protection against wear and tear for your engine with a high price tag. It can withstand high-performance engines as well as extreme temperatures.

• Synthetic blends are a combination of conventional and synthetic oils. It's a suitable choice if you want a higher level of protection against engine wear at an affordable price range.

• High mileage engine oils undergo special formulation for car engines with 75,000 miles or more. High mileage oils contain special additives that condition and restore the seals and gaskets to prevent leakage and improve engine performance.

If you're uncertain about the oil you should be using and you no longer have your engine's manual, consider checking with the local dealer or online for your specific car model's engine oil information and guide. Preparing your car and ensuring it's in top condition before long-haul trips are a must.

Final Thoughts

Changing your vehicle's oil should be a routine task that you shouldn't overlook if you want your vehicle to function optimally throughout the year. By strictly following the instructions in the owner's manual when it comes to an oil change, you can lengthen the lifespan of your car and keep it in good shape for years while significantly minimizing problems you may encounter down the road.