Stewart's Tyrrells to make Scottish debut

The racing cars that powered Formula One legend Sir Jackie Stewart OBE to two of his three world championships will take centre stage at a major new motoring festival in aid of Race Against Dementia at Thirlestane Castle in June.

The Tyrrell 003 and 006 will be on display at the 'Sir Jackie Stewart Classic - presented by Rolex' event - the first time the iconic cars have been on show together in Scotland.

The 003 was made for the 1971 season and debuted at the Spanish Grand Prix - where Stewart won the race driving it. He scored another five victories that season to clinch his second world championship title.

The car previously visited Sir Jackie's home country when it was loaned to National Museums Scotland in 2009 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of his first World Drivers' Championship in 1969 and coincide with Scotland's Year of Homecoming.

The 006 was also a hugely successful racing machine. Designed and built towards the end of 1972, Sir Jackie piloted it to the title in the 1973 season - securing his third and final title.

Both cars are part of the family collection managed by his sons Paul and Mark Stewart. Stewart has driven them at showpiece motorsport events such as Goodwood Revival in past years.

Confirmation that the pair of instantly recognisable 'Scottish blue' cars will be at Thirlestane for the event is certain to prove a huge draw for F1 fans from all over the world keen to see the extraordinary machines up close along with the driver who raced them to success.

The family-friendly automotive festival will showcase the career and achievements of three-time world champion Stewart, alongside live motorsport action, sustainable motoring technology and the award-winning Borders Vintage Automobile Club classic car show.

The event will be held in aid of Race Against Dementia; a global charity, founded by Stewart, driven to raise money to fund breakthrough and innovative research to find a cure for the cruel and life-changing disease.

The condition affects over 50 million people across the globe - including Sir Jackie's beloved wife Helen - and the latest research predicts that of everyone born today 1 in 3 will suffer from dementia.

"The fact that these two Tyrrells are the first star attractions confirmed for the event is very exciting news for anyone who appreciates what Sir Jackie achieved in these wonderful racing cars," explains Edward Maitland Carew of Thirlestane Castle.



"It will be a remarkable occasion to have them together on display in Scotland, and thanks to Sir Jackie we have more fantastic features lined up to announce within the full festival programme in due course.



"We intend to raise a very significant sum for Race Against Dementia, and we hope we can encourage all motor racing and car enthusiasts to get behind the event and book tickets when they go on sale this weekend."

Tickets will go on sale from 7pm on Sunday 30th January via sirjackiestewartclassic.com - with the first 500 booked receiving an 'early bird' discount.