Mexican GP: Result

NEWS STORY
07/11/2021

Result of the Gran Premio de la Ciudad de Mexico.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 71 1h 38:39.086
2 Hamilton Mercedes 71 + 0.16.555
3 Perez Red Bull 71 + 0.17.752
4 Gasly AlphaTauri 71 + 1.03.845
5 Leclerc Ferrari 71 + 1.21.037
6 Sainz Ferrari 70 + 1 Lap
7 Vettel Aston Martin 70 + 1 Lap
8 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 70 + 1 Lap
9 Alonso Alpine 70 + 1 Lap
10 Norris McLaren 70 + 1 Lap
11 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 70 + 1 Lap
12 Ricciardo McLaren 70 + 1 Lap
13 Ocon Alpine 70 + 1 Lap
14 Stroll Aston Martin 69 + 2 Laps
15 Bottas Mercedes 69 + 2 Laps
16 Russell Williams 69 + 2 Laps
17 Latifi Williams 69 + 2 Laps
18 Mazepin Haas 68 + 3 Laps
Schumacher Haas 0 Accident
Tsunoda AlphaTauri 0 Accident

Fastest Lap: Bottas (Mercedes) 1:17.774 (Lap 69)

