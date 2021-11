Will We See a F1 Grand Prix in New York?

The US Grand Prix is over for another year.

Max Verstappen stretched his lead over Lewis Hamilton and could well win his first F1 world title this year. There's been talk that North America could host five F1 races but what about the Grand Prix of America that nearly took place eight years ago? Why didn't that happen, and could we still see a F1 Grand Prix held in New York?

It was ten years ago that plans were formulated for the Grand Prix of America to be part of the 2013 F1 race calendar. The race was to be held over the distance of 5.2 km on the Port Imperial Street Circuit. It'd see the best drivers in the world racing through West New York and Weehawken. People from all over the world would be watching all the action, while gazing at the background of the New York City skyline.

June 2013 was supposed to be when this spectacle would take place, but it didn't materialize. There was a ten-year contract, and the event would be paired with the Canadian Grand Prix to cut costs. It's believed that the events would see the New York/New Jersey area economies boosted by $100m a year.

Towards the end of the year, Bernie Ecclestone (the F1 President and CEO) announced that the promoters of the event had breached their contract and not complied with its terms and conditions. Still keen to see an event held in New York, he called for other proposals. There were others interested and Leo Hindery was announced as a race organizer. A 15-year contract was signed, and work carried out on a paddock are but the organizers couldn't raise the necessary $100m. By 2016 the race was no longer in the F1 provisional calendar.

That wasn't the first attempt to stage a Grand Prix in New York. There had been talk of one in 1983 but again nothing ever happened. There have been several venues suggested for a Grand Prix. Staten Island, Meadowlands and Floyd Bennett Field have all seen their names mentioned at one time or another.

Whether New York will be a city that can host a F1 Grand Prix in the future remains to be seen. In the meantime, we have the battle between Hamilton and Verstappen to follow. The win for the Dutchman in the US Grand Prix has taken him 12 points clear of the defending champion. Wouldn't it be great though if there was an American challenger?

There are still five races to go, beginning with the Mexican Grand Prix on November 7. That's followed by races in Brazil (November 14), Qatar (November 21), Saudi Arabia (December 5) and Abu Dhabi (December 12).

Recent races had appeared to show that Mercedes were gaining the advantage over Red Bull. The US Grand Prix proved those assertions to be wrong. Red Bull are up and running again and it's going to take an almighty effort for Hamilton to win another title.