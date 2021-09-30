Will Formula 1 Soon be Replaced by Formula E?

Competition is a powerful driver in every market.

It fuels innovation because players don't want to be left behind. Motorsport is one area where the competition takes many forms. This highly popular and prestigious sports category provides great entertainment, business and betting opportunities. Over the years, the sport has seen various changes that made it what it is today. Formula E is the most recent addition to the industry.

In 2011, FIA President Jean Todt and businessman (now Formula E chairman) Alejandro Agag discussed the concept of electric car racing. A few years later, the first international single-seater championship with all-electric cars was held in 2014. Since then, the motorsport series has been growing dramatically, thus, giving fans an alternative to Formula 1. Currently, Formula E has 12 teams and 24 drivers. Seeing how fast the racing category is making its mark, one issue has come up - will Formula E replace Formula 1. This question doesn't have a straightforward answer. It requires an analysis of several aspects of both series.

Difference between Formula 1 and Formula E

Before anything else, learning how the two motorsport categories are different is critical. The racing format is not the same, and that tells you most of what you need to know. Even when comparing Formula E to Formula 1 betting, you will notice that the former provides various unique markets. Why is that, though? Aren't they all races? Formula E was developed to advance the transition to electric cars. It seeks to promote sustainable mobility by demonstrating what is capable with electric vehicles. Conversely, F1 uses hybrid cars running on fossil fuels. For this reason, energy management is not a concern in Formula One as much as it is in FE.

Cars are mostly standardised in Formula E, requiring manufacturers to produce only a few components. The idea behind this was to level the playing field for participants. Even small brands can take part with decent chances of success. Conversely, Formula One leaves the car technology to the racing team. It means that brands with more resources can invest in better technology, thereby, gaining an advantage. Formula 1 is all about showcasing car tech, while Formula E focuses on sustainability.

The tracks are other ways to distinguish the two motorsport series. In Formula E, drivers race on street circuits as opposed to GPs. The FIA Formula E Championship holds events in some of the biggest cities, including Berlin, Miami and London. Street tracks demand aggressive and opportunistic tactics, which is why Formula E races are unpredictable. Another difference is that since events are in cities, they are easier to attend compared to Formula 1 races.

Recently, there have been talks about whether Formula One can go electric. Ross Brawn, F1's boss, opined that in 10 years it might be possible for the series to start racing with electric vehicles. However, Agag doesn't agree. Apart from scientific reasons, according to Formula E's chairman, the series has a 25 - year exclusive licence, meaning that F1 would have to wait at least until 2039 to race fully electric cars. So, for the moment, each series will continue to operate as it does.

Due to these differences, some experts argue that it is unfair to compare the two. Both provide exciting events for different audiences. Hence, fans can support both series and enjoy what each one offers.

Formula E has Work to Do

It would take years for Formula E to achieve what Formula 1 has. When the newest addition to motorsport celebrated its 50th race in Hong Kong in 2019, Formula One hosted its 998th. F1 has been improving and evolving since 1950. It built a fan base and legacies that people will remember for years, and it hasn't stopped. Electric vehicles are the future that is no secret. So, it's not surprising that Formula E enjoys the success that it does. In fact, it could reach great heights thanks to technological innovation.

Nevertheless, Formula 1 continues to be the superior series. Even some drivers who have raced for both sides, like Jean-Eric Vergne believe that no category can compete with F1. Recently, Mercedes pulled out of FE to concentrate on F1, a scenario that other major brands might replicate. Therefore, for the moment, Formula E doesn't have a high probability of overtaking Formula 1. It's not to say that it will not happen in the future, though. If Formula E invests heavily in technology, it might come close to competing against F1. Also, the state of the industry comes down to where manufacturers and fans want to spend their money.

The Idea of Joint Events

With the success of Formula E, organisers of world championships from both sides have been hinting at a collaboration. Formula E's co-founder, Agag, is in favour of racing alongside Formula 1. However, some stakeholders are against the move. The concern is that some of the operations might be difficult. A collaboration would require Formula E to restructure its calendar. Track branding could also be a logistics nightmare. So, Agag explains that the joint events between Formula 1 and Formula E might a possibility, but not at the moment. The point is that the two series realise that they can have a symbiotic relationship that could benefit the entire industry.

Undoubtedly, Formula E is reshaping the motorsport sector and showing that there is still much to innovate. Despite its success, though, Formula E cannot replace Formula 1, and it shouldn't. The two categories operate differently and cater to separate audiences. So, it makes sense to let each one run its course.