"Fresh blood is going to be great," says Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has welcomed new teammate, George Russell with open arms, insisting that the youngster's arrival will revitalise the German team.

Having made no secret of his desire to maintain the status quo, it would be understandable were Lewis Hamilton to be ever so slightly miffed at the arrival of young hot-shot, George Russell.

While still in sight of an historic eighth title, the 36-year-old is fully aware of the threat posed by the impending arrival of his new 23-year-old teammate.

However, speaking to reporters at Monza, where this weekend he has the opportunity to become the event's most successful driver, Hamilton insisted that he is looking forward to Russell's arrival, believing that it will revitalise the German team.

"He's a part of that younger group," said the Briton. "I think the young talent that's coming through is so great for the sport, and is the future of the sport.

"I think new fresh blood in our team is going to be great," he added, "obviously, because I'm the oldie there... and I think that definitely will energise the whole team, knowing they have a new youngster coming through who's super-hungry, driven and will be pushing the team forwards.

"I've watched George come through Formula 3, GP2," he continued, "and of course I've watched a lot of the racing that he's done, moves that he's done. There's no doubt that he's incredibly talented.

"I've not looked into detail where he's weak," he admitted, "it's not something I really put much energy towards. I just know that he's going to continue to get stronger, even in these next nine races, and next year again he'll be bringing the heat, for sure."

Asked about his time with Valtteri Bottas, Hamilton replied: "It's been amazing, I've thoroughly enjoyed it, it's been an amazing journey.

"I've earned a friend through the time and we've helped the team achieve four world titles during that time.

"Obviously we're still trying to close out on a high, but I'm also just really excited for his next chapter in his life. Everything that we've grown and learnt together, he will continue on growing and improving."

