Site logo

Raikkonen announces his retirement from F1

NEWS STORY
01/09/2021

Kimi Raikkonen has announced that he is to retire from F1 at the end of the season. The Finn claiming that he made the decision last winter.

The Finn, winner of the world championship in 2007, Ferrari's most recent world champion, announced his decision on Instagram.

"This is it. This will be my last season in Formula 1," he said.

"This is a decision I did during last winter. It was not an easy decision but after this season it is time for new things.

"Even though the season is still on, I want to thank my family, all my teams, everyone involved in my racing career and especially all of you great fans that have been rooting for me all this time.

"Formula 1 might come to an end for me but there is a lot more in life that I want to experience and enjoy. See you around after all of this!

"Sincerely, Kimi."

His decision comes at a time there is intense speculation over Alfa Romeo’s line-up for 2022, with several drivers, including Valtteri Bottas linked with the Italian team.

F1 won't be the same without him.

More to follow.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

1. Posted by Roli, 37 minutes ago

"What a true racer. Was at Imola when he was driving for Sauber. He pulled over, his steering wheel had come away from the column. Was as cool as a cucumber. Have a good retirement Kimi, will miss you and your oneliners (actually one word sentences....)"

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

2. Posted by VC10-1103, 42 minutes ago

"I'll miss him and his radio exchanges.
"

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2021. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms