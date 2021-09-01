Raikkonen announces his retirement from F1

Kimi Raikkonen has announced that he is to retire from F1 at the end of the season. The Finn claiming that he made the decision last winter.

The Finn, winner of the world championship in 2007, Ferrari's most recent world champion, announced his decision on Instagram.

"This is it. This will be my last season in Formula 1," he said.

"This is a decision I did during last winter. It was not an easy decision but after this season it is time for new things.

"Even though the season is still on, I want to thank my family, all my teams, everyone involved in my racing career and especially all of you great fans that have been rooting for me all this time.

"Formula 1 might come to an end for me but there is a lot more in life that I want to experience and enjoy. See you around after all of this!

"Sincerely, Kimi."

His decision comes at a time there is intense speculation over Alfa Romeo’s line-up for 2022, with several drivers, including Valtteri Bottas linked with the Italian team.

F1 won't be the same without him.

More to follow.