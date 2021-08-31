Brown calls for easing of COVID restrictions... for sponsors

McLaren boss, Zak Brown has called for an easing of the current COVID restrictions... in order that teams can entertain sponsorship guests.

His call comes at a time the sport has just announced the biggest single number of positive tests in a week, having recorded 15 between 23 and 29 August, and as the sport heads to Zandvoort where only two-thirds of the circuit's capacity will be allowed entry due to the current restrictions.

"It was a topic this weekend and Stefano (Domenicali) and the FIA acknowledge this and suggested they are going to come back and make some further changes," said Brown, according to Reuters.

"I think the sport is going to react," he continued. "Now that it's been tabled and discussed and all the teams agree that we need to start loosening it up, I'd like to think maybe we could get something done for Monza."

"We all think this is going to be here for a long time now," said Brown, who missed the British Grand Prix after testing positive, "so everyone's starting to learn how to deal with it and live with it responsibly and I think that's what we need to do.

"We still pretty much have almost the same protocols as when this was going on a year ago," he added. "It's started to loosen up but I think we need to make sure we're taking care of our corporate partners.

"I think I should be able to go up to the Paddock Club, socially distanced, and talk to my guests and bring the drivers up. And on a limited basis bring the partners down to see the car in the garage, socially distanced."