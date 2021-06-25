Site logo

Styria GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

25/06/2021

Times from today's second free practice session for the BWT Grosser Preis der Steiermark.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:05.412 147.672 mph
2 Ricciardo McLaren 1:05.748 0.336
3 Ocon Alpine 1:05.790 0.378
4 Hamilton Mercedes 1:05.796 0.384
5 Alonso Alpine 1:05.827 0.415
6 Vettel Aston Martin 1:05.934 0.522
7 Norris McLaren 1:05.994 0.582
8 Stroll Aston Martin 1:06.079 0.667
9 Perez Red Bull 1:06.089 0.677
10 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:06.145 0.733
11 Sainz Ferrari 1:06.147 0.735
12 Bottas Mercedes 1:06.251 0.839
13 Leclerc Ferrari 1:06.270 0.858
14 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:06.297 0.885
15 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:06.451 1.039
16 Russell Williams 1:06.628 1.216
17 Schumacher Haas 1:06.886 1.474
18 Mazepin Haas 1:07.404 1.992
19 Latifi Williams 1:07.669 2.257
20 Gasly AlphaTauri No Time

