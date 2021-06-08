Saudi Arabian GP promoter releases renderings of pit building

The Saudi Motorsport Company (SMC), promoter of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, has revealed renderings of the pit & team building that will form the centre-piece of the Jeddah circuit.

With just 6 months until the drivers line up on the grid, has unveiled brand new images of the facility that will be home to the teams, drivers, staff and VIP guests alike during the inaugural F1 race weekend in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Considered the heart of a circuit, the pit & team building will overlook the starting grid and back on to Jeddah's majestic Red Sea coast.

Designed by Tilke GmbH architect, Ulrich Merres, the 280m-long, four-storey, cutting-edge structure takes the form of a composed landscape of multi-storey staggered buildings sitting alongside the main straight of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Housing all team garages as well as the race control centre and the Paddock Club premium hospitality suites, the pit & team building will provide guests with a magnificent view down on to the pit lane and starting grid when F1 makes its debut in Jeddah for the penultimate round of the 2021 season.

Designed to fit harmoniously within the track and its surroundings, its architectural expression is equally inspired by its idyllic location on the banks of the Red Sea and the layout of the circuit.

Indeed, the building's functionality, visual connection to the track and sensible positioning mark it out as one of the most unique and innovative structures of its kind, guaranteeing spectacular views of the racing action as well as of the breath-taking Jeddah waterfront.

"We are delighted to share these exclusive renderings of our stunning pit & team building," said HRH Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Al Abdullah Al Faisal, Chairman of the Saudi Automobile & Motorcycle Federation (SAMF). "The pit building stands as a symbol of all that this race represents: welcoming, modern and spectacular.

"With only 6 months to go until the pinnacle of motorsport reaches Saudi Arabia, preparations are progressing at an incredible rate as our dedicated team gears up for the first ever Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. We can't wait to welcome you to Jeddah next December for a weekend of record-breaking racing and world class entertainment."



Drivers are expected to reach average speeds of 250km/h (155 mph), making it the fastest street circuit in the world - and in the top 5 fastest F1 circuits altogether!



Indeed, the cars are projected to reach top speeds of up to 322km/h (200 mph) as they race towards Turn 27.



Featuring no less than 27 corners, the Jeddah circuit stretches to 6.175km in length, making it the second longest circuit on the current F1 calendar behind the legendary Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps and the longest street circuit in the sport.



Additionally, 3 consecutive sections of the circuit have been marked out as potential DRS Zones.



The fact the race will take place at night under the lights will only add to the atmosphere F1 fans can expect to experience next December.