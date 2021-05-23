Site logo

Monaco GP: Result

NEWS STORY
23/05/2021

Result of the Grand Prix de Monaco.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 78 1h 38:56.820
2 Sainz Ferrari 78 + 0:08.968
3 Norris McLaren 78 + 0:19.427
4 Perez Red Bull 78 + 0:20.490
5 Vettel Aston Martin 78 + 0:52.591
6 Gasly AlphaTauri 78 + 0:53.896
7 Hamilton Mercedes 78 + 1:08.231
8 Stroll Aston Martin 77 + 1 Lap
9 Ocon Alpine 77 + 1 Lap
10 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 77 + 1 Lap
11 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 77 + 1 Lap
12 Ricciardo McLaren 77 + 1 Lap
13 Alonso Alpine 77 + 1 Lap
14 Russell Williams 77 + 1 Lap
15 Latifi Williams 77 + 1 Lap
16 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 77 + 1 Lap
17 Mazepin Haas 75 + 3 Laps
18 Schumacher Haas 75 + 3 Laps
Bottas Mercedes 29 + 0:26.610
NS Leclerc Ferrari Did Not Start

Fastest Lap: Hamilton (Mercedes) 1:12.909 (Lap 69)

