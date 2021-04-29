The Various Stages of F1 Car Manufacturing

We might have only just completed the opening rounds of the Formula 1 racing calendar for 2021, but seven-time champion, Lewis Hamilton is already setting his sights on next year.

The most valuable driver on the circuit right now, Hamilton's announcement comes as he goes head-to-head with Red Bull's Max Verstappen in a bid for the title fight.

His comments also came in answer to a question about his participation in tyre development: "I plan to be here next year and I want to help Pirelli in helping them towards having a better product," he said.

"The drivers have wished for a more high performance tyre. So it was important to see where the starting point is and what differences I can help so we have more mechanical grip, less degradation."

Here, Hamilton reveals that he knows the vehicle is the tool of his success. He understands he needs the best equipment for the task. But what goes into making these legendary cars that make legends of the people driving them?

The qualities of an F1 car

In order for them to be winning motors, there are standard features that are expected of all F1 cars. The primary aim is for them to be fast, and to make sure they can reach lightning-quick speeds, they must be high-performing, aerodynamic, light vehicles that glide across the track.

However, they need to be safe, too. There's a real risk of a collision, so safety features must be robust enough to keep the driver safe.

Who can forget Romain Grosjean's crash in Bahrain last year? This has triggered recommendations made by the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) to be implemented on F1 cars immediately and also to new era cars coming in 2022. Some of these recommendations include making changes to fuel tank regulations and redesign of hatch fastening systems.

The manufacturing stages

The exact build of each team's cars is usually shrouded in secrecy. For instance, Mercedes' 2021 season launch was mostly hidden ahead of the big reveal, with the new floor only showcased in the testing stages.

However, there are common steps that are followed to create these motor cars.

First, as with any car making process, is the design stage. But, unlike a typical motor, these cars must be run through simulations as part of a series of tests. This is to ensure the vehicle meets engine and vehicle specifications for that season, and to estimate the aerodynamics of particular design features. These requirements are regularly updated based on learnings from the previous season - in the case of the 2020 season, most of these learnings were around adapting and updating vehicles for safety reasons.

Next, the different elements of the car are moulded with layers of carbon fibre. Here, vulnerable areas are padded out with added carbon fibre layers and the moulds are then fused together in an autoclave to make a full chassis.

The fabrication stage sees metal alloys used to create the engine and exhaust systems, before being added to the motor. The engine is another huge part of the build because it is the beating heart of the car and needs to be made with the highest propulsion, deliver thermal efficiency, and - of course - the more cylinders, the better. The masterminds behind this crucial part of the motor pop on a pair of welding goggles and get to work fabricating the finest engine and exhaust systems of all.

Now that all the elements are in place, you've arrived at the assembly stage. Here, the different parts are built to become a fully formed F1 car. This is the stage where suspension, seats, and steering wheels are all added to complete the vehicle.

Before it's ready to race, every element of the car is assessed. These cars must meet the highest performance and safety standards, so before they can hit the track, they're tested again.

Although each team has a different take, these are the basic fundamental steps followed to build these renowned cars.