Leclerc given 2019 Monza winning car

Ferrari has presented Charles Leclerc with the car in which he won the 2019 Italian Grand Prix.

Taking to Instagram, Leclerc wrote that "something special just arrived home", before subsequently revealing a picture of the SF90 in all its glory.

"We hope you enjoy it," Ferrari tweeted in response.

The car is the chassis with which Leclerc scored a famous victory in front of the adoring tifosi at Monza, just a week after claiming victory at Spa also, a victory marred by the tragic death of his close friend Anthoine Hubert the previous day.

Leclerc's Monza win was followed by a victory for teammate Sebastian Vettel in Singapore, before the Scuderia's revival suddenly began to fade away.

It was around that time that the FIA began issuing a series of technical directives relating to fuel flow which ultimately led to an investigation which in itself proved controversial.

Whatever the truth of the investigation, the fact is that Ferrari never recovered anything like the form witnessed in the summer of 2019 and the impact of the changes necessitated by the FIA's investigation clearly compromised the Italian team - and its customers - throughout 2020.

Picture Credit: Ferrari/Twitter