At Which Resorts Is It Possible to Watch Formula 1 Races

The 70th anniversary season of racing took place in 2020, while the previous season witnessed the 1000th Grand Prix - in Shanghai.

22 races were scheduled for 2020, but some of them had to be cancelled because of Covid-19. The new season began last weekend and a total of 23 grands prix are expected to be a record number of Formula 1 races in 2021.

The Dutch Grand Prix will return to Formula 1 in 2021. The race will be held at the Zandvoort circuit. However, the Grand Prix of Vietnam, for which a new track in Hanoi was built, this year again will not take place.

Tickets for the race are being sold out in advance, but they are on sale, and can be bought online to anyone - on the official website of Formula 1, or on the websites of the race tracks. And given that the competitions are held a season in more than 20 countries, you can easily combine your vacation with watching "Royal Races".

You can visit one of the Grand Prix "Royal Races" in 22 countries around the world. Let's focus on the most realistic options - where it is easiest to fly to, where you can see something from a tourist's point of view, or just lie on the beach and go to the race for a change.

China

The "Shanghai" track is 30 kilometers from the city center, you can get there in an hour and a half by subway. In Shanghai itself you can see a lot of attractions. So, vacationing in China and having as one of the points of the route Shanghai, do not deny yourself the pleasure of visiting the race. It's worth making a hook from any region of the country, or fly specifically to the race, and at the same time look at one of the fastest growing cities in the world.

Monaco

The Monaco Grand Prix is reasonably the most well known for fans and the most difficult for drivers. The race is on May 20-23, 2021. It isn't just the glamour and marvelousness that completely legitimizes the name "Royal Race": big names assemble here, the race is being watched from the overhangs of wealth houses just as from the yachts secured in the port of Monte-Carlo.

The race is likewise remarkable in that the vehicles pass through the roads of the city, regularly twisting and with a standard surface, with exceptionally difficult maneuvers and numerous hills. Sewer vents are welded before the race - so the overabundance pressure under the vehicle doesn't provoke its' "shot".

Spain

In the first half of May, when the Iberian is already warm on the track "Barcelona-Catalunya", which is in the town of Montmelo, is the Spanish Grand Prix. In 2021 the race will be held from May 7 to 9.

France

In the summer you can already see the high-speed cars in France in the town of Le Castille on the "Paul Ricard" race track. The dates for 2021: 25-27 June.

Austria

And in a week, July 2-4, the next race will take place in Austria, in the town of Spielberg. The racers will compete on the track "Red Bull Ring".

Great Britain

The name "Royal Race" is the best fit for Formula 1 when it comes to the British Grand Prix. Traditionally, the event will take place at the Silverstone circuit - it has been held here since 1950! In 2021, the race will take place from July 16 to 18.

Germany

Germany - home of the legendary racer Michael Schumacher - could not stay away from Formula 1 races, the German Grand Prix has been held at the Hockenheimring circuit in Hockenheim since 1970. In 2019, the teams competed from July 26 to 28. For the 2021 season, Germany is not part of the auto racing lineup.

Hungary

Tourists who choose Hungary for their summer vacation will also be able to join the world of motor racing. In the country's capital, Budapest, at the Hungaroring circuit, races will be held from July 30 to August 1, 2021.

Belgium

Belgium is the only Benelux country to host a Formula 1 round in 2021. The town of Spa, which gave its name to the popular physiotherapy treatments, has one of the most interesting tracks, Spa-Francorchamps, with race dates from August 27 to August 29.

Italy

Italy is home to many famous sports cars, including Ferrari, which has a factory team in the "Royal Races". Moreover, the Monza circuit is considered to be the fastest track at the moment because of the many straight sections - the speed record is 372.6 km/h! In 2021, the competition will take place from September 10 to 12.

Bahrain and Abu Dhabi

In the Arab world, Formula 1 races are held not only in the exotic Bahrain, but also in the the UAE. However, not in Dubai, but in the capital of the Emirates - Abu Dhabi, on the track "Yas Marina". Free races and qualification will be held on December 10 and 11, and the race itself in 2021 will start on December 12.