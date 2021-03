Russell appointed GPDA director

George Russell has replaced Romain Grosjean as a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association.

"It is an honour and privilege to be nominated director of the GPDA," said Russell, after being welcomed by fellow director, Sebastian Vettel and GPDA chairman, Alex Wurz, "I appreciate the support of my fellow drivers in entrusting this role to me and recognise the responsibility it entails.

"In its six decades of existence, the GPDA has been an integral part of supporting and shaping F1 safety, for the sport and our fans," he added. "I am looking forward to tackling the new challenges and opportunities alongside Anastasia, Sebastian and Alex."

Grosjean, who is now racing in IndyCar, will remain on the board as an advisor.

The GPDA also elected a fourth director, the first non-driver appointment, to support its businesses and activities. Anastasia Fowle, who has been assisting the so-called 'drivers' union' over recent years.

"After several years working alongside Alex, Sebastian and Romain, I am proud they and their fellow drivers have nominated me for the first non-F1 driver Board position," she said. "I am passionate about the sport and the industry and am honoured to be able to support the GPDA in its endeavours."