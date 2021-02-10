Site logo

Teams to vote on Saturday sprint race proposal

10/02/2021

The F1 Commission, which comprises the ten teams, manufacturers, F1, the FIA and suppliers like Pirelli will vote on Thursday as to whether race weekends will feature a sprint race on Saturdays.

Last week, Stefano Domenicali, while insisting that reverse grids would not happen admitted that the sport is still keen to try sprint races in a bid to 'spice-up' race weekends.

"What we're looking at is what could be the approach of the so-called sprint race on a Saturday," he said in a video conference. "We are thinking if this could be tested already this year," he admitted. "There are discussions going on with the teams in the right forum, and I think that maybe this could be the only one thing that could be interesting."

It's understood that the sprint race, the grid order for which would be decided in free practice, would run for about 100 km - around a third of the traditional race distance - and take place on Saturday afternoon, the finishing order deciding the grid order for the following day's Grand Prix.

However, to further 'spice-up' the action, and no doubt in a bid to prevent tactical gamesmanship, championship points would be awarded.

The first 8 drivers would all score, with the points thought to be around half those normally awarded for a full race.

Ironically, the BBC claims that if approved by the commission, the sprint race would feature at just three rounds this year, those in Canada, Brazil and Monza. However, as it currently stands, due to the ongoing uncertainty over the pandemic, not least the increasing restrictions on travel, at least two of those events look highly unlikely to take place.

When F1 bosses suggested the idea last year, along with reverse grids, Mercedes was against the proposal, however it is understood the German team is now willing to accept the concept of a sprint race.

Furthermore it's understood that to allay teams fears concerning costs in terms of the additional mileage incurred over the weekend and the increased possibility of damage, F1 bosses are willing to increase team payments for those particular weekends by around £55k ($75k).

1. Posted by Superbird70, 2 hours ago

"So instead of making the racing more competitive this happens? Bring back Bernie and the water tankers for artificial rain."

Rating: Positive (2)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

2. Posted by Roli, 3 hours ago

"Just another gimmick to "spice up" the racing. How about changing the cars so the drivers count for more than the actual cars? How about starting all the cars in reverse? that would sure as hell spice it up!
Good old saying, IF IT WORKS, DONT CHANGE IT"

Rating: Positive (2)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

3. Posted by BrightonCorgi, 4 hours ago

"How about just points for qualifying? Would allow the smaller teams to set up a car just for qualifying and shake up the starting grid.

How about optional refueling during the race? "

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

4. Posted by Max Noble, 4 hours ago

"Hopscotch... roulette... smith and Wesson at ten paces... three people two parachutes... I know! Rock Paper Scissors!

So many exciting things to make life random! Frog in a liquidiser... blindfolds and cattle prods...
So many options so few championship races...
"

Rating: Positive (2)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

5. Posted by The edge, 7 hours ago

"This would make a great topic for a new vote"

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

6. Posted by JamesD, 7 hours ago

"God, please no !! Qualifying works and the opportunity to see the car on low fuel at it's quickest and on the edge.

Qualifying works as it is - please do not change it ! Let's have some patience and see how the 2022 regulations pan out in 2022 and 2023 in the races before tinkering / tampering."

Rating: Positive (5)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

