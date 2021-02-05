McLaren continues with Coca-Cola

McLaren has confirmed that it is extending its partnership with the Coca-Cola Company as the pair target further campaigns following the success of the 'Coke Driven to Deliver' campaign.

Long considered the 'holy grail' of sponsorship, despite the best efforts of Flavio Briatore, Coca-Cola finally partnered with an F1 team in 2018 when it chose McLaren.

Having finished 'best of the rest' last season, much is expected of McLaren this year, especially as the Woking outfit finally has the all-conquering Mercedes power unit at the back.

Since then the pair have engaged in a range of "commercial activations", and following the success of the 'Coke Driven to Deliver' campaign, in collaboration with Coke customer Amazon in 2020, the brands will continue to work together on new campaigns with the Woking team's new driver line-up of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo.

As part of the partnership, Coca-Cola will maintain branding on the cockpit side of the McLaren MCL35Ms and on the beverage bottles of the two drivers.

"Coca-Cola is an iconic brand," said Mark Waller, Chief Commercial Officer, McLaren Racing, "and one of the biggest consumer brands in the world. We introduced Coca-Cola to Formula 1 three seasons ago since then, our collaboration has created innovative campaigns and activations with fans around the world at their centre. We are delighted to extend our partnership in 2021 and continue to support Coca-Cola and its commercial partners in reaching consumers through McLaren and Formula 1."

"We are excited to be extending our partnership with McLaren into the 2021 season," added Matthew Tarallo, Global VP, Amazon, The Coca-Cola Company. "Since 2018, we've executed incredibly impactful global activations, leveraging Amazon's total ecosystem, and providing direct engagement and exclusive offerings to our consumers around the world. I'm looking forward to continuing this powerful partnership to drive joint value and growth into 2021."