Domenicali unsure of Hamilton's plans

Despite having spoken to him, F1 boss Stefano Domenicali is unsure whether Lewis Hamilton will remain with Mercedes this season.

While both Hamilton and Toto Wolff suggested it was all about dotting the Is and crossing the Ts, there is growing concern that the seven-time world champion has yet to sign on the dotted line for the German team.

While Mercedes is publicly making light of the delay, earlier this week suggesting that its team pens - available at all good stockists - are good for designing cars and "signing things", behind the scenes there is said to be growing concern at the failure to agree a deal.

It's believed that the bottom line is money, and while Hamilton is likely to stand his ground in terms of his demands, Mercedes, especially since its stakeholder reshuffle, will be somewhat emboldened by the elephant named George who has sat quietly in the room ever since Sakhir.

Despite the fact that the coming season sees Fernando Alonso back on the grid, Sergio Perez alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull, Sebastian Vettel in an Aston Martin and McLaren once again powered by Mercedes, arguably the sport's biggest attraction remains Hamilton.

Indeed, we hear that the Briton's sense of his value to the sport led to some interesting, though ultimately unsuccessful, discussions with F1 bosses recently.

Talking of F1 bosses, Stefano Domenicali, who spoke to the world champion recently, admits that his unsure what his plans are.

"We spoke over the Christmas period," the Italian told Sky Italia. "He is not telling me if he will sign or not sign the renewal with Mercedes.

"Of course, he has a great opportunity to become the greatest in the records," he added, referring to the fact that Hamilton stands on the cusp of a historic eighth title. "He also has the opportunity to continue to have a role that goes beyond the sporting dimension.

"I am convinced and I hope, as an interested party, that everything can be resolved quickly," he admitted.

In terms of one of the sport's other major attractions, Domenicali, having spent much of his working life there, hopes that Ferrari can soon return to form.

"Compared to what happened last year, we all need a competitive Ferrari," he said. "I am convinced that things will improve, even if it will not be easy with the regulations that are stable.

"They were able to work a little on the power unit to make up for last year's gap," he added. "I expect a Ferrari that is close to the goal of being able to fight again.

"I think team principals like Wolff and Horner also wish it to have a show that is more attractive to everyone."