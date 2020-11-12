F1 agrees a new 5-year deal with Interlagos

Common sense has prevailed, and having realised that other than the fact a proposed race on a new circuit in Rio de Janeiro simply wasn't going to happen, drivers and fans alike love Interlagos, hence Brazil's round of the Formula One World Championship will remain at Interlagos for the next five years.

When plans for a race at a purpose built track in Rio were first announced by Brazil's president, Jair Bolsonaro, Chases Carey was chomping at the bid, so desperate was he to break another connection to former F1 supremo, Bernie Ecclestone.

Despite the fact that the Rio project had no money, no track, no nothing, Carey was all for the idea.

Today however, as it finally became clear that Rio was a non-starter, the governor of Sao Paulo, Joao Doria announced that a new deal had been agreed and that F1 will remain at Interlagos for another five years.

"The Interlagos race track has been confirmed to host F1 over the next five years," he told reporters at a press conference.

"The contract will be signed by Mayor Bruno Covas and Liberty Media, the holder of F1 rights," he added.

"It is a great victory for the city of Sao Paulo, it is a great victory for the state of Sao Paulo and for Brazil," he smiled.

"The understandings that we have maintained since last year with Liberty Media were made based on correct instruments, in the existence of a race track that is approved by the drivers, by the teams and that, for more than 30 years, has been the home of the Brazilian Grand Prix," he said, a clear reference to the Rio pipedream. "We did not make speculations, we did not make artificial projections, we did not promise investments that could not be made."

