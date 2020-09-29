Greatest Finnish F1 Drivers

There is no doubt that Formula 1 is one of the most exciting sports to watch.

Nothing beats the thrill of watching some of the most skilled drivers on the world competing for the first spot and trying to beat each other while driving at speeds of over 200 km/h. To make things even better, they have whole crews to help them out and pit-stop teams that are capable of doing wonders in a matter of 2 seconds.

This sport requires a lot of focus and special skills, reflexes, but most of all – perfect teamwork and harmony. Not every driver has those. But, there is a country that managed to reveal several great champions and top-tier drivers. We are talking about Finland.

In this article, we wanted to devote some attention to a few great Finnish drivers that deserve the recognition. We are also going to mention how F1's popularity managed to influence other industries. Let's check all the details.

Influence on Other Industries

One of the industries where the F1 managed to have the greatest influence is the online casino industry. Many F1 fans are more than happy to wager their money online, whether that is betting on the drivers or just enjoying the latest casino games.

Since the fans are more than likely to wager their money online for entertainment, game providers started creating various games based on F1 drivers, racetracks, and teams. These games proved to be highly successful since they featured fantastic gameplay and HD resolutions.

One of the regions where they had the biggest success is Scandinavia, especially Finland, which is exactly why we wanted to give it a mention. Many players in this country love F1-themed games, and casino games in general. If you are looking for entertainment and fun, we advise you to give them a try. You can even use various casino bonuses in Finland to boost your winnings.

Now, let's check out some of the greatest Finnish drivers.

Kimi Raikkonen

The first entry on our list is probably one of the drivers with the most interesting characters in the F1. Kimi has been racing in Formula One for over a decade and each season, he proves people that age is just a number and that he can keep up with the toughest competition. The Iceman currently drives for Alfa Romeo. He was crowned as World Champion in 2007 and has 21 wins and 103 podiums in his resume so far.

Nico Rosberg

Although Nico Rosberg is a German driver, we wanted to give him a mention, since he has Finnish heritage. His father, Keke Rosberg, also competed in the Formula One and even managed to become a world champion in 1982. Nico is his only son and he surely proved that racing is in the family genes.

He won the 2016 World Championship and had 23 wins and 57 podiums in his career. Nico's first entry was in the 2006 Bahrain Grand Prix and he recorded his first win in the 2012 Chinese Grand Prix. Nico decided to retire after becoming world champion in 2016.

Valtteri Bottas

Bottas is a legend in the making when it comes to great Finnish F1 drivers. The 31-year old driver is currently part of Mercedes. He finished 2nd in the 2019 season, with Hamilton being the only driver ranking above him. Although he has not won a World Championship yet, he's had 8 wins and 52 podiums so far in his career. Furthermore, he managed to grab the pole position on 13 occasions and had the fastest laps 14 times. His first entry was in the 2013 Australian Grand Prix.

Mika Hakkinen

Our last entry on the list is one of the biggest legends of F1. The Flying Finn (top) began his career at the age of 5, driving karting wheels. Years later, he worked hard on his talent and managed to become the 1998 and 1999 Formula One World Champion. He is best known for his rivalry with Michael Schumacher. Mika has been voted as one of the greatest drivers in the sport by numerous polls. Hakkinen had 20 wins and 51 podiums in his career.

These days, Mika enjoys his retirement and works as a brand ambassador for numerous companies.