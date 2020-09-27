Site logo

Russian GP: Starting Grid

NEWS STORY
27/09/2020

Amended starting grid for the VTB Russian Grand Prix: after penalties applied.

Pos Driver Team
1 Hamilton Mercedes
2 Verstappen Red Bull
3 Bottas Mercedes
4 Perez Racing Point
5 Ricciardo Renault
6 Sainz McLaren
7 Ocon Renault
8 Norris McLaren
9 Gasly AlphaTauri
10 Leclerc Ferrari
11 Kvyat AlphaTauri
12 Stroll Racing Point
13 Russell Williams
14 Vettel Ferrari
15 Albon Red Bull
16 Grosjean Haas
17 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo
18 Magnussen Haas
19 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo
20 Latifi Williams

Albon: 5 place grid penalty for replacement gearbox

Latifi: 5 place grid penalty for replacement gearbox

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2020. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms