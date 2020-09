Alonso "available" for "anything" Renault needs

In case you'd forgotten, Fernando Alonso is returning to F1, and the two-time world champion can't wait to get down to business.

As Renault confirmed his visit to its facilities at Enstone and Viry-Chatillon, the Spaniard revealed that in addition to spending time with the team at the factory he will be attending a number of the remaining races, insisting that he is "available" for "anything they need".

"The focus from my side now until next year is to follow a little bit what the team needs from my side," said Alonso in a video released by the French outfit.

"There are going to be a couple of simulator days here at factory," he continued, "preparing for next year and helping somehow the weekends for this year.

"I guess I will come to a couple of races," he revealed, "just to follow the team on the track side and understand the philosophy working on the weekend. Abu Dhabi will be probably a must, and hopefully I can come to Imola. It is close to my home in Switzerland.

"I will be available for the team for anything they need."

Reflecting on this week's visit to Enstone, which he last visited a decade ago, he said he was surprised by the number of changes to his 'old haunt'.

"Last time here the simulator didn't exist, so it's a good first touch," he said. "I then had a seat fit, meetings with key people on the team, just to review a little bit the programme for next year and the preparation, getting up to speed from my side.

"Visiting the facilities after so many years, you always discover new things. The simulator is new, the wind tunnel is updated, a few things are the same, some of the offices, the gym that I used to visit a lot.

"There are things always that are better in a factory and the facility, and I think the team is in good shape for the future."

As Fernando goes home, check out our gallery, here.