The Best Formula One Video Games of All Time

The Formula One season is currently underway, with Lewis Hamilton currently hunting a place in the history books.

The British driver is hoping to draw level on title wins with Michael Schumacher this season but faces stiff competition from a host of newcomers. Can Charles Leclerc's early promise develop into a serious title challenge? The summer shutdown was extended to five weeks, but we eventually got to hear the rev of engines on the grid over the summer.

During the hiatus, fans were offered other ways to enjoy the thrill of the chase, with the BBC reporting that Leclerc has been busy in a simulator, streaming the footage to Twitch. Other drivers were looking to compete in an eSports tournament officially launched by F1 chiefs, something that football has also done with great success.

For those of you at home, aching for on-track action, there are a range of games from across the years you could look to pick up and play during the brief pause in racing. Car racing has always been influential in video games, from early titles such as Outrun and Lotus Elite Challenge to racing games focused on areas other than the driving. In fact, so popular is the genre that even non-traditional platforms have their own form of racing games. There are several racing-inspired titles on Foxy Games, including Wild Chase and Wild Chase Tokyo Go, that allow online fans to experience the thrill of motorsport outside of a virtual simulator. Another example is Motorsport Manager Mobile 3 from Playsport Games which introduced a management element to mobile devices. Whatever angle you want to enjoy racing, there is something out there for you.

For F1 fans, there are plenty of titles specific to the sport worth looking at, from old classics to modern releases with all the functionality and depth of real F1. We have picked out four of the best for you to try if you have the means.

Formula One Grand Prix - Microprose (1992)

Geoff Crammond was the master of PC Formula One games through the 90s, with Formula One Grand Prix 2 and F1 Racing Simulator, both of which would delight video game fans. The very first of his releases was Formula One Grand Prix, also known as Microprose Grand Prix to hardcore fans.

It boasted accurate tracks and drivers, and whilst the graphics were primitive, it is the forefather of pretty much every in-depth game that has followed since. It was also the first game to develop an online community, as early as 1993 via services such as CompuServe.

F1 Challenge - Sega (1995)

The early nineties saw swift advances in the quality of games, with this little-known Sega Saturn release well worth a revisit if you can find it. It did not come heavy on official licenses, boasting just three official tracks, Hockenheim, Suzuka and Monaco, as well as only a few playable drivers.

What it lacked in depth it made up for in gameplay, being the first game to introduce cars flipping over at speed. In real life, nobody likes to experience that, but in a simulation, there is something thrilling about seeing the sky flipping over on your screen. In terms of 'fun-factor', Sega got this exactly right.

Formula One '05 - SCE (2005)

Fifteen years after it as released, hardcore racing fans still name SCE Liverpool's 2005 title as one of the best out there. Why? It just handles so well. The PlayStation 2 might be an ageing machine, but as the branded cars flew around accurate tracks, you got a genuine feeling of speed, with the camera become shakier as you got faster. Hitting top speed truly felt like dicing with death from your sofa, making this a popular release.

Fans would also be thrilled by the first release on the PlayStation 3, Formula One: Championship Edition, the last time Studio Liverpool were let loose on our favourite sport.

F1 2013 - Codemasters (2013)

Codemasters have become kings of racing simulators, from rally cross to F1, and despite being seven years old you would be hard pushed to beat this PS3 release as a standalone game. It is as you would expect from a relatively recent release, but the depth sets it above its rivals.

There are accurate representations of seasons gone by, offering the chance to recreate great rivalries such as Senna and Prost, or to guide Nigel Mansell to a famous victory. The vintage cars and drivers add a great topping to this already delicious dessert of a game.