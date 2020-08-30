Site logo

Belgian GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
30/08/2020

Full details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Rolex Belgian Grand Prix.

Driver Team Stint 1 Stint 2 Stint 3
       
Hamilton Mercedes UM NH
Bottas Mercedes UM NH
Verstappen Red Bull UM NH
Ricciardo Renault US NH
Ocon Renault US NH
Albon Red Bull US NM
Norris McLaren US NH
Gasly AlphaTauri NH NM
Stroll Racing Point US NH
Perez Racing Point US NH
Kvyat AlphaTauri NM NH
Raikkonen Alfa Romeo NM UH
Vettel Ferrari NM NH
Leclerc Ferrari NS NH NM
Grosjean Haas NM NH
Latifi Williams NM NH NM
Magnussen Haas NM NH NS
Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo NM
Russell Williams NM

Check out our Sunday gallery from Spa, here.

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2020. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms