Zanardi showing "significant clinical improvements”

20/08/2020

The hospital treating Alessandro Zanardi following his hand-bike accident in June, says the Italian is showing "significant clinical improvements".

Zanardi underwent four operations at the Santa Maria all Scotte hospital in Sienna before being transferred to the Villa Beretta rehabilitation facility where his recovery continues.

In the latest update for the facility, the Italian's doctors say he is showing "significant clinical improvements".

"After a period during which he was subjected to intensive care following hospitalisation on 24 July the patient responded with significant clinical improvements," read the statement.

"For this reason, he is currently assisted and treated with semi-intensive care at the Neuroreanimation Unit, directed by Professor Luigi Beretta."

This is a vast improvement on the last update when it revealed the Italian had been returned to intensive care after his clinical condition became "unstable".

