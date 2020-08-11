A headlight is an integral part of a vehicle.

Whether you are travelling a motorbike or a jeep or a train, it needs headlight. It provides a clear view of the path by illuminating your driveway. These lights started their journey back in 1880 and were fueled by acetylene. Since then it has gone through many makeovers and progresses. It helps you to stay in the right direction and avoid any obstacles thus keeping one safe. These have really come as a saviour in rainy or foggy days or while driving in bumpy roads especially the Jeep Headlights.

The vehicle, which tends to go off roads, in the mountains, in the jungle or even the highways, headlights are likely the most important thing in this vehicle. Let’s talk about the features that headlights have. It has some different parts, like, inner lens, lower and high beam and fog light. There is a separate cover lens in front of the reflector. Headlight technology has been progressing fast to cope up with the people's demand. There are various types of jeeps available in the market and so its headlights finding their way to the vehicles.

The main headlight is known as a high beam or driving beam headlamps. It is more like a centric light which is useful if you are driving in one way or else drivers from the opposite direction will be blinded by the glare. So to avoid any further complications, one may switch to a lower beam light, especially if there is a vehicle within 200 meters radius. The direct high beam light can dazzle driver's eyes either from the glare in rare view mirror or direct face to face exposure.

There are various types of headlights, like, halogens, xenon, bi-xenon, daytime running, LED, laser etc. But the latest is digital LED headlights which can make your jeep headlights more useful. They are more user-friendly and even in rainy or foggy day one can use high beam. These lights may adjust for any approaching vehicle to save the opposite driver from getting blind by the glare. Though, this facility is available in selected models only. LED headlights are the best option in the market as they're providing more light output and need low power consumption compared to other lights. They also have high-quality illumination by advanced LED projection technology and give amplified visibility in any weather condition. It also comes with an amazing feature to manipulate the beam angle for better light focus in lifted Jeeps. A heat sink and internal fan work together to maintain the desired temperature, thus running the LEDs last longer.

We have discussed briefly the features of headlights and the varieties available in the market. One cannot deny the importance of enforcing the thermal management system in advanced LED for a better outcome in adverse weather conditions. The automobile industry is progressing fast, so as the headlights. Whichever headlights you may buy, but always consider the pros & cons and buy from reliable sources.