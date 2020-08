British GP: Race team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "A decent race. I made a bit of a mistake by pushing too hard on the first lap of the race. I locked-up and lost a position, but the rest of the race was pretty good. I don't think we had the fastest car on track compared to the teams around us. We were suffering a little bit with the tyre degradation, having to push more than I wanted for the majority but, apart from that, we were on for a good result. Carlos got unlucky with the puncture. I don't think we could've done a lot more."

Carlos Sainz: "I'm a bit lost for words to be honest - I think the images spoke for themselves. It's a very frustrating end to an otherwise very strong race. I had a great start gaining a couple of positions and solid pace throughout the whole race, managing the tyres and the gap to the cars behind. Everything was working well, we were on for a very strong P4 and 12 points, but then the tyre failed and I had to box on the last lap. Very disappointing, frustrating and unfortunate. Nothing we could do about it though.

"I've lost some important points in these first four races, so I really look forward to this run of bad luck turning around. With a shorter championship, losing these points hurts more than normal, but we need to carry on.

"On the positive side, the car felt good on track and the boys did good pit-stops for the team - that's why I also feel so bad for them. Tomorrow, we'll switch our focus to the second round here at Silverstone next week to try to capitalise on our good pace."

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal: "Right now, I feel sorry for Carlos - he had very bad luck after a strong drive. To lose many good points one lap before the end with a puncture leaves the whole team very disappointed. Nevertheless, this is racing, and this is what happens. Both drivers have again put in good performances, again we had a competitive car and we still scored some important points in the Constructors' Championship with Lando finishing in P5. The crew did great work with three very good pit-stops, and the strategy team made all the right calls in pressured situations when the Safety Car came out.

"We have completed four races now and both drivers have seen the chequered flag every time, without any reliability issues for either the car or the power unit. Massive thanks to the entire team at the track and back home, and also Renault for all of their hard work and effort.

"It's a shame to not have our fans, partners and other members of team here for our home race, but we value their incredible support despite being unable to be at the track with us. The entire race team can take a short break now, before coming back to Silverstone later this week to do it all over again."