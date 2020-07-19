Hungary GP: Race team notes - Racing Point

Lance Stroll: "I'm really happy with P4: it's a good result and I have to thank the team for such a great job today and all weekend. It was fun to fight Max [Verstappen] at the start of the race and run in P2 in the changeable conditions. We actually ended up in quite a lonely race to P4, but the main thing is that we were able to score a good haul of points for the team, and so did Checo. It was such a complex race and I'm looking forward to reviewing it and learning what we can for the races to come. We've had three races now and looked strong in all of them. I think the podium was close today because we were in a big battle with Bottas and maybe we could have done things differently, but you can always say that after the race. That's racing and we've got to be happy with fourth."

Sergio Perez: "It was a shame about my start. I just picked up a lot of wheelspin in the first phase and that cost us a lot of positions. It's always tricky to recover at the Hungaroring, but we tried our best and I had some good battles. I had a few adventures out there too and I ran wide - in the dry - and was lucky not to touch the wall. When I did get some clean air, I could show the pace of the car, but the time I lost on lap one was costly. The main thing is that we've scored more points for the team and are now just behind third place in the Constructors' Championship."

Otmar Szafnauer, CEO & Team Principal: "The rain showers ahead of the start certainly changed the complexion of the race and made things more challenging for everyone. Lance had a strong start moving up to second, but Sergio suffered from wheelspin and dropped down to seventh. The track was ready for dry tyres almost immediately and I think we pitted at the opportune time - certainly in sync with the cars we were racing. As the race settled down, Lance was in contention for a podium, but it proved difficult to hold off the recovering Mercedes of Bottas. The eventual fourth place for Lance is an excellent result following a mature drive to complete a very strong weekend. Checo's seventh-place finish was a legacy of the poor start and he spent most of the afternoon in the wheel tracks of Vettel and Albon. It proved difficult to follow cars closely, let alone overtake - even with a pace advantage. The 18 points scored consolidate our fourth place in the championship and we're actually tied on 40 points with the third-placed team. This result is an important reward for the entire team's efforts - both here in Budapest and back home in the UK."