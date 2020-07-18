Hungary GP: Qualifying team notes - Racing Point

Lance Stroll: "I'm very happy with today's result: the car was strong all the way through Qualifying and we've been performing well all weekend. We've had the pace so today was about piecing it all together in Qualifying and it was a great job by the whole team to ensure that we did. It was definitely a gamble to try to make it into Q3 on the medium tyres, but it proved to be the right call. We're in a good position tomorrow to try and score some big points for the team."

Sergio Perez: "Locking out the second row is a great result for everyone in the team. I'm happy with P4, but I felt my Qualifying could have been slightly better and that I could have had a tidier lap [in Q3]. The important thing is that we've kept the momentum going this weekend and we've shown strong pace in every session. If we can show the same pace tomorrow, then we can target a big result. Being able to start the race on the medium tyre is what we wanted, so it's great that we had the speed to make that happen. I hope it pays us back tomorrow."

Otmar Szafnauer, CEO & Team Principal: "Today's Qualifying result is a tremendous team effort and it feels great to see our cars lockout the second row of the grid. We knew we had the pace in the car, but it's satisfying to deliver that speed when it mattered during qualifying. I'm proud of the way we approached the session and that we progressed to Q3 on the medium tyres - a decision that should open up more strategic opportunities tomorrow. Of course, it's only Saturday, and tomorrow is what really counts, but we've put ourselves in a great position to have a strong race too."