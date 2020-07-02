Review of Diamond Strike Slot

Hit the jackpot with Diamond Strike slot from Pragmatic Play.

This classic fruit machine boasts a bonus round and a pick me jackpot feature that can pay you up to 1,000 times your stake. And Diamond Strike is available on all devices from 15p to £75 per spin.

Game Features

Diamond Strike is a 5-reel, 3-row, 15 payline, classic slot. With bright visuals, classic symbols, fast-paced gameplay, an energetic soundtrack, an RTP of 97.02%, a 1,000x pick me jackpot, and a bonus round that offers a minimum of 8 free spins, Diamond Strike will certainly reel you in.

How to Play

Like most mobile slots, Diamond Strike is easy to play. Start by clicking BET in the bottom left corner of the screen. Next, use the '+' and '-' buttons to choose your betting stake and the amount of coins you wish to bet per line. Then, press the white spin icon in the bottom right corner of the screen. Plus, if you want to rest your fingers, you can use the Autoplay button.

Game Symbols

Since Diamond Strike is a classic fruit slot, the symbols in the game should be familiar to you. Depending on how many you land on the reels (3-5), plums, cherries, melons and lemons pay you between 5 and 40 coins, whereas bells award you between 10 and 100 coins. The highest standard symbols is the lucky red 7, and you will win 200 coins if you land 5 of these. Unsurprisingly (given the game's title), the diamond is the game's wild symbol. It can replace all other symbols (except the golden seven and scatter symbols) and offers payouts of up to 300 coins per line.

Bonus Features

Diamond Strike has 2 bonus features: Free Spins and the Jackpot Bonus game. The scatter symbol is 'FREE SPINS' and landing 3 of these (on reels 1, 3 and 5) triggers the Free Spins feature and gifts you 8 free spins. And if you manage to add a few wilds to the reels during free spins, you will win even more free spins.

Meanwhile, the Jackpot Bonus feature can be triggered by landing 3 golden 7 symbols anywhere on the reels. You're then taken to a new screen containing 12 diamonds and need to keep choosing until you land 3 matching jackpot symbols. The mini jackpot wins you 10 times your stake, the minor jackpot pays you 30, and the major jackpot awards you 1,000. Wow!

More about the Developers - Pragmatic Play

Pragmatic Play is a Maltese-based developer with over 100 slots to its name. The award-winning company is one of the most powerful in the slots industry and if you like Diamond Strike, check out some of their other titles like Great Rhino and Wolf Gold.

Final Thoughts

Though Pragmatic Play's Diamond Strike slot plays like a traditional slot, its bonus features and big wins make it a lot more fun. So, when are you going to give it a spin?