Williams to reveal new livery

Williams is to reveal a new livery ahead of next weekend's season opener in Austria.

During the shutdown the Grove outfit revealed that it was looking at a number of options in order to raise money, including selling the team.

At the same time it announced that it had parted company with title sponsor ROKit.

Today, the team took to social media to announce that the new livery would be revealed tomorrow (Friday) at 09:00 (BST).

Drivers teased fans ahead of the unveil, George Russell describing the new look as "smart", while Nicholas Latifi said the look was "sharp".

During the shutdown Williams announced that it had signed with sports agency 1920 Worldwide in a bid to attract new partners, the Grove outfit having lost many over the last couple of seasons as its on-track struggled continued.

"We're working with a new agency," said Claire Williams at the time, "and we're very much redeveloping the way in which we go and take Williams to market, and we have huge confidence in that.

"Williams has always done a good job of attracting new partners into our sport, into our team and I believe and have every confidence that we will continue to do so. This is a great brand. It is a great team. And we're on a very exciting journey."