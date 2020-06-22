Writing Legal Essay - Tips on How to Write Legal Essays

It's safe to say that writing legal essays is far more difficult than writing an art essay or a business administration paper.

You must learn the art of writing and should be able to write high quality legal or law essays no matter whether you have time and skills or not. You basically need to keep in mind a couple of things. Once these ideas and tips are remembered or taken care of, it will become easy for you to come up with quality papers on any law topic.

1. Analyze the Question or Thesis Statement

You should be clear about the research question or thesis statement. If your teacher has given you a thesis statement or research question already, then you can begin collecting relevant information from both offline and online sources.

In case you are to develop the thesis statement or research question yourself, you should conduct the research initially and be able to understand the type of question or statement your teacher will like the most. A good idea is to make a list of potential thesis statements or research questions to get approved by the supervisor. You can show them and seek their help regarding which one would suit you the most.

It is a common observation that some students do not know the type of topic they want to write, and this leads them to face problems when they have to create thesis statements or research questions. So, we suggest you be clear about the topic you are interested in and then you can analyze different questions or statements related to that topic.

2. Write an Introduction

This means we cannot deny the value or significance of powerful introductions. As a law student, you can begin the introduction by defining the topic. For example, if you are writing about the components of the criminal justice system, then you can begin the introduction section by giving the definition of this system and can then talk a little about its history.

It is a common observation that some law students talk a lot about the history of their chosen topics. For example, if a case is being analyzed, then you should try to give brief and to the point details about the history of the case. Last but not least, you have to write the thesis statement in the last sentence or line of the introduction. This will make the work look professional and flawless as the reader will get to know what the body paragraphs and conclusion will consist of and whether they should read the paper or essay further or not.

The introduction should give the professor or reader an idea of the actual problem or topic. It should contain simple and understandable words, and there is no need to sophisticate things by giving out of context or irreverent details.

3. Create the Body and Conclusion of the Essay

Essay writing is an art and you cannot call yourself a good writer until or unless you have not focused on maintaining quality from the start till its end. It is especially true for law students since they might have to face a lot of challenges when they enter the practical or professional life.

This clearly means that you should begin the preparation from now and that you should be able to write papers or essays on all topics. One thing we would like to say that you would have to write a lot of legal documents and sign various contracts once you enter professional life. This clearly means that you should maintain quality in the introduction, body section and conclusion.

The body of the paper or essay is where you will present your viewpoint and try to prove it correct using a number of examples. This can be regarded as the heart of the essay. As a student, it is your responsibility to ensure that the body section contains a sufficient number of examples and ideas that can prove your thesis in a better way. If you are taking the stand for someone or on something, then you might like to present the opposite side too. After this, it will be easy for you to prove that your viewpoint is correct or better than the viewpoint of the other party.

In the conclusion section, you do not have to write so many unnecessary or detailed things. Instead, you should keep things to the point and try to repeat the thesis statement here using different words. In simple words, we can say that the thesis statement should be retold here but not in the same words. You can instead try describing the same thing but from a different angle. Also, you should raise a couple of questions in the mind of the reader and try to encourage them to leave the feedback for improvement.

4. Check for Plagiarism

The best idea is to check the work for plagiarism before submitting the final draft. It is a common observation that some students get cheap writing services and end up losing their marks or leaving a bad impression on their teachers. In case you decide to do the work yourself, it will be easy for you to determine where plagiarism exists and how to avoid or get rid of it. You can use Turnitin or another similar tool to check copied content so that you can avoid being penalized.

Conclusively, it can be said that writing legal essays can be as interesting as writing science or art essays. The only thing you need to remember is that these essays or papers have a definite structure and that the grading rubric has been followed. It is also good to do some practice so that you can master the art of writing legal papers or essays and this will surely help you in your career or future life.