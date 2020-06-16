10 Best Colleges for Automotive Engineering and Mechanics in 2020

Being fascinated with automobiles today is no longer just interest but rather is a field that has a bright future.

It could either be a flying car, a car with solar super-charge batteries, or those glamorous cars that you see in movies, there is no limit to imaginations. Some automotive engineering schools will help make your imagination into reality! With the help of our article, you can explore the best Mechanics and Automotive Engineer degrees and some of the best automobile engineering colleges.

1. HAN University of Applied Sciences, Netherlands

This University is well-known for automotive engineer degrees. The courses in this university do not just offer information on designing cars of your imagination but will make sure to do that with high-level safety features. The university also offers a broad range of multinational company options where you can work in your third year to get that practical uni classes on automobiles to gain complete knowledge of engineering.

2. CQUniversity, Australia

With a world rank of 601, one of the best automobile colleges in Australia offers not just in-person classes but also tons of online study opportunities. The university has the diploma and certificate pathways to undergraduate and postgraduate degrees. Students will go through rigorous assignments that can seem overwhelming. Students struggling with academic assignments and asking the question, "How do I do my assignment cheap?" have found their answer, Australian writers can do my assignment for me fast. Seeking help when you can’t spare the time might be best for you too.

3. Manchester Metropolitan University, UK

Manchester Metropolitan University offers a wide range of courses in power generation, distribution, engineering design, and thermodynamics. To get a complete education, the first two years will be covered with the knowledge along with writing on mechanical and electrical engineering. There are the Formula Student racing car competition and many other events that will help you apply your skills and learn from one of the best automobile engineering colleges!

4. Pittsburg State University, USA

One of the most competitive automobile colleges, Pittsburg State offers you a Bachelor's degree in Automotive Engineering and Technology. You can also choose a concentration in Mechanical Design and work in a laboratory of 32,000-sq-ft along with 40 donated automobiles which will help learn to compare and accordingly buy required parts for cheap while learning to make a well-equipped automobile. You will get to participate in the Annual Car Show, and in the SAE Baja Course competition between schools around the globe!

5. Isik University, Turkey

This university is focused more on helping to apply the principles of automotive engineer degrees in fields like robotic systems, production, design, and assembly. You will get first-hand experience in courses like statistics and mathematics as well! You will not just pay for uni classes on automobiles but also have a good grasp of mathematics.

6. Vilnius Gediminas Technical University, Lithuania

The approach in this university is focused on mathematical methods and finding solutions in engineering. You will get to study courses such as vehicle safety and vehicle climate control during your Bachelor's degree in automotive engineering. This university is unique in providing a deeper understanding of subsystems of trucks and motorcycles too.

7. Coventry University, UK

As one of the automotive engineering schools, this university helps you get the best knowledge and write well-thought essay-based assignments in design issues of vehicles, vehicle components, designs, and behavior. You will get access to the best laboratories and hence get placements at Aston Martin, or Honda, and sometimes military vehicles too!

8. Hamk University of Applied Science, Finland

Among the best automobile engineering Colleges, at Hamk you have an opportunity to choose between two different modules: production process automation and production machinery automation. You do not just get practical access to work with motors but will also have a great focus on research and specialization in Information Technology in automation engineering.

9. Ferris State University, USA

At Ferris, you can acquire a Bachelor's degree in Automotive Engineering Technology and a Bachelor of Science in Automotive Management. You will get extensive practice in mechanical testing and vehicle emission, along with metallurgy, and dynamometer testing leading up to a job internship.

10. Polytechnic University of Turin, Italy

As one of the automobile colleges with a unique approach, at Polytechnic, you get uni classes on automobiles with a business perspective of Automotive engineering. You get to study deeply in drawing, and experimental statistics. You will also acquire knowledge of the management of human resources and business economics in this particular university.