Portimao confirms talks with F1 over 2020 race

Two months after its upgrade to the all-important FIA Grade 1 licence required to host a Formula One race, officials at the Portimao circuit in Portugal's Algarve have confirmed that they are in talks with F1 bosses over the staging of a round of the 2020 season.

The track was originally developed as part of a project to provide a comprehensive range of facilities for various sectors of the motor industry, from constructors, to racing teams and companies, allowing them to present, test and develop their products, while the layout of the track provides spectators with far-reaching views from any grandstand.

The circuit offers numerous track configurations, from 2.153 mile (3.465m) to 2.91 mile (4.684m), the likely F1 version, the different layout combinations allow for faster, challenging versions or slower, more technical ones.

Portimao hosted Ferrari and McLaren for F1 testing in 2008 with both returning, along with Toro Rosso, Renault, Williams and Toyota in 2009. McLaren returned in 2016, along with world champions Mercedes.

As F1 considers European alternatives to the numerous flyaway events that are likely to be cancelled - Japan, Singapore and Azerbaijan all having been called off on Friday - Portimao is one of several tracks being considered by F1 bosses.

With the sport seeking back-to-back events in a bid to boost the number of races, the possibility of alternative layouts - as is being considered in Bahrain - is likely to appeal.

"We confirm that conversations have been going on with F1, in order to host a GP this year at our circuit," said a spokesperson for the circuit.

"We are fully committed in creating all the conditions that are needed for that to happen," they continued, "and we believe our country and our circuit are the perfect venue for a new F1 race, the racetrack layout, the size of the circuit and its infrastructures.

"The fact that the Algarve has been almost Covid free, and the amazing weather and hotels, would surely create the perfect conditions for a great weekend."