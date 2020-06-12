The Best Value German Sports Sedans

Some of the best sports sedans on the market are made by German companies.

However, many sport sedans are also rather expensive. That's why you'll likely want to find a good mix between features and cost whenever you are shopping for a German sports sedan. Below are some of the top German sports sedans on the market that provides the best value for your dollar.

2018 Audi TT

First up, we have the 2018 Audi TT. What makes this car really stand out is what's on the inside. It has a very advanced cabin, with a great infotainment system and some intuitive displays. But the fun doesn't stop there – the 2018 Audi TT can also come equipped with a 400 horsepower engine, which we recommend getting over the standard 220 horsepower one. With this engine on board, you can go from zero to 60 in just 3.6 seconds. While this will cost you a little bit more, this car will still provide tremendous value compared to other sports cars.

2019 BMW 4 Series

Next, we have the 2019 BMW 4 series. The great thing about this series is that it can come with a variety of engines, so you can pick the one that best suits your needs and budget. For example, you can get the standard 248 horsepower engine or the 425 horsepower one. You can also either get a coupe or a convertible, both of which excel in their class. Whichever way you decide to go, you can expect the superior handling and comfort that you've come to expect from other BMW models.

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe starts off great from its standard package. Included is a 255 horsepower turbocharged, 4-cylinder engine – better than most offerings on standard cars. However, if you'd like, you can upgrade this car even further. One option is to give it an all-wheel drive, which will help it out in different weather conditions. Another option is to upgrade to the more powerful 503 horsepower V8 engine, one of the strongest in its class. At its most basic package, the Mercedes-Benz is roughly the same price as some other cars with advanced upgrades, making this an excellent value to consider.

2019 Audi A5

When you think of the 2019 Audi A5, you should think of performance and comfort. The inside feels like a business-class style car and the handling is smooth throughout the ride. In the entry-level models, you can get a great 248 horsepower engine, either in a coupe, Sportback, or convertible. Better yet, the Audi A5 comes with all-wheel drive in its standard package, something you typically have to pay more for. If you want to upgrade the Audi A5 even further, there is an optional 444 horsepower six-cylinder engine you can get.

2019 BMW 2 Series

This small sedan is one of the best values on the market. While cheaper than a lot of other sports sedans, the BMW 2 Series doesn't provide any less comfort or pleasure. The standard model comes with a 248 horsepower engine, either with a six-speed manual transmission or an eight-speed automatic. If you upgrade to the M240i model, you can get a 405 horsepower engine, which provides significantly more punch for your dollar. Even at its most expensive, the BMW 2 series still provides strong value compared to other sports sedans.

2019 Porsche Boxster

Lastly, we have the 2019 Porsche Boxster. This is one of the more expensive cars on the list if you were to get all of the optional features, but it's also one of the most impressive. From the outside, it looks like a convertible, but make no mistake that this is a sports car. The engine is mounted in the middle of the car, giving the car great weight balance and handling. With this car, you can go from zero to 60 in 4.9 seconds, thanks to its 300 horsepower engine.

Protecting Your Sports Sedan

Whatever German sports sedan you end up getting, it's important that you protect it. Make sure you have strong car insurance that will protect the entire value of your car. It's also a good idea to look into getting an extended warranty. Extended warranties will cover car repairs that extend beyond the initial manufacturer's warranty. So, for example, if you were to get the Audi A5, you'd want to look at getting an Audi extended warranty.

German sports sedans offer some of the best value on the market. Take your time to explore in-depth each of the options listed above and see which one works best for you. Once you've decided, take some precautions to ensure your investment is well protected.