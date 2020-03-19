5 Easy Ways to Make Your Car Look Like a Racecar

If you are a big fan of Formula One or NASCAR racing, you have likely wondered how you can have your own fast car.

Even if you can't spend thousands of dollars to pimp out your ride, or buy a vehicle designed for those types of racing, all hope is not lost. There are small ways you can improve your car to have some of the best characteristics of these racing machines. It may take a little investment, but nowhere near what it costs to have and maintain a true racecar.

Here are five small ways to "bring the race to your car", without taking your car to the race.

1 - Durable Windshields

Racing fans have seen how much impact these cars can take. In NASCAR, those vehicles are usually equipped with Lexan, a polycarbonate product that is also used in bulletproof glass. While you likely don't need bulletproof windshields, you can still think about replacing your factory issued windshield with something a little stronger and clearer. Simply find a reputable auto glass shop and talk to some experts about what types of glass you can have installed. Others might not know your source of inspiration or know how strong the glass is, but you will.

2 - A Paint Job

This one is completely aesthetic, but it does the job. Particularly for F1 racing fans, it's not easy to emulate a F1 car with your personal sedan. Formula One vehicles only resemble "normal" cars in that they have 4 tires, a steering wheel, and a gas pedal. Instead of trying to buy your own, give your car a fun little paint job. Add a stripe, or paint the number of your favorite driver. You don't have to deck out your whole vehicle (unless you want to).

3- Seat Covers & Mats

If you pay attention during races, you'll notice that most of the cars have customized seat covers or mats with their sponsor's logo splashed across it. You might not have a corporate sponsor, but you can get custom seat covers and floor mats for relatively affordable prices. Figure out your colors or choose a logo, and send them off to get your own great seat covers. Covers and mats are also great for keeping your car clean, which is a nice bonus.

4 - New Tires

Most NASCAR vehicles use Goodyear, and Pirelli tires for Formula One. Pirelli and Goodyear are both highly trusted tire brands, which is why the high risk sport of racing trusts them. Your car, even if it isn't flying around a track, can benefit from having these tires, too. Visit local tire shops to find out if you can get the right size tires from these brands. You won't be able to get the exact tires, as Pirelli and Goodyear make theirs specifically for the sport, but you can get pretty close.

5 - Clean Your Engine

Hear us out - a clean car performs better. In Formula One, the engine sits behind the driver and is often visible - and clean. In NASCAR, the engine is under the hood, but it's incredibly powerful - and clean. Many people focus on the outer appearance, and don't think about what's under the hood. Take some time to clean and shine your engine. Performance will improve, and you'll feel like you're driving a whole new, powerful vehicle.

Conclusion

For most people, owning and maintaining their own racecar just isn't an option. With these simple ideas, like a new coat of paint or some quality tires, you can make your car feel powerful without the extra danger and money. Keep enjoying racing from the comfort of home, and give your car some upgrades!