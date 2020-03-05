Why You Should Use an E-Wallet like PayPal when Betting online

As the online gambling industry grows, several e-wallets have become part of the payment options offered by the betting sites. Seeing as they’re a lot of them, which one should any player use?

PayPal is a great solution and a popular alternative for online gamblers who don’t want to use their debit or credit cards. PayPal has proven itself to be a very efficient and safe e-wallet and there are a lot of cricket betting sites that accept PayPal.

But why should you use PayPal at these online casinos?

1. PayPal is Easy and Quick

The first reason why you should use PayPal is because it is very easy to use when depositing money into your bankroll on the betting site or in your bank account. When using PayPal, you only need to have your PayPal username and password to withdraw or deposit money.

Also, PayPal has an low withdrawal rate when compared to other e-wallets used. It takes PayPal only seconds to complete your transaction with no delay.

When using PayPal, you don’t have to provide a lot of information like your bank account, card number, expiry date or CVV codes. Also, you can do it from your mobile phone using their apps for Android and iOS.

2. PayPal is Secure

When using an e-wallet, players normally go for the ones that have proven to be very safe. PayPal is no exception as this banking solution is very safe and secure when it comes to online transactions.

When you use your currency at various online casino portals like GambleGuys casinos, you can easily use the PayPal and be secure with your transactions.

PayPal prevents cyber fraud and crimes like phishing or identity thefts by monitoring the bank transactions of all the users.

PayPal also uses topnotch SSL encryptions for extra safety.

3. PayPal offers 25 Currencies

There is a very high chance that, no matter where you are, PayPal supports the type of currency that you use. Therefore, it is very popular for cricket betting, and because of this, there is no problem of paying fees for the conversion of currency.

Apart from the usual currencies that other e-wallets have like EUR, USD, CAD, GBP and AUD, there are twenty others that you can choose from like PHP, ILS, INR, NOK, JPY, HKD, MYR and others. This is one of the reasons why PayPal casino is a preferred alternative banking solution for players in online gambling.

4. PayPal is Everywhere

PayPal casino has been adopted by hundreds of online gambling sites around the world, and so it won’t be difficult to find a great one that offers it.

PayPal has a very wide availability, and so it won’t be difficult for anyone who uses PayPal to find a good gambling site for it. Also, a lot of these casinos offer exclusive bonuses to players who use PayPal casino, especially new players.

The benefits that a player gets from using PayPal is great as those gotten from other e-wallet services!