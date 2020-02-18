Site logo

Barcelona test schedule

18/02/2020

With most of the launches complete, attention now turns to pre-season testing, which this year comprises just 6 days in total.

Though the first three days are essentially the FP1 and FP2 of the programme, before the team start turning their attention to fine tuning for Melbourne and beyond, the coming three days will be important as the focus is on reliability and performance.

This morning, several more teams have finalised their line-ups, leaving Mercedes and Renault as the only team still to confirm.

Despite having carried out shakedowns in recent days, tomorrow will see Haas, Alfa Romeo and Renault finally show their 2020 contenders in all their (current) glory.

Though Mercedes has yet to announce its line-up, the German team is likely to continue its tradition of alternating Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, with one in action in the morning before handing over to his teammate in the afternoon.

Team Wed 19 Thu 20 Fri 21
Mercedes TBC TBC TBC
Ferrari Vettel Lec/Vett Leclerc
Red Bull Verstappen Albon Vers/Albon
McLaren Sainz Norris Norr/Sainz
Renault TBC TBC TBC
AlphaTauri Kvyat Gasly Kvyat/Gasly
Racing Point Perez/Stroll Perez Stroll
Alfa Romeo Kubi/Gio Raikkonen Giovinazzi
Haas Magnussen Grosjean Gro/Mag
Williams Russ/Latifi Russell Latifi

