FIA cancels China Formula E race

In the wake of the continuing spread of the coronavirus, the FIA has cancelled the Formula E race due to take place in Sanya in March.

In a brief statement, issued days after the World Health Organisation declared the virus an international emergency, the FIA said:

"In view of the continued spread of coronavirus and after close consultation with the relevant departments of Hainan Province and Sanya Municipal Government, Formula E - together with the FIA, the Federation of Automobile and Motorcycle Sports of People’s Republic of China (CAMF), and regional partner Enova Holdings - have jointly decided not to race in Sanya on the scheduled date of March 21, 2020.

Given the current growing health concerns and with the World Health Organisation declaring the coronavirus an international emergency, Formula E has taken the necessary measures to ensure the health and safety of its travelling staff, championship participants and spectators, which remains of paramount importance.

We are working closely with our regional partner and the local authorities in Hainan Province and Sanya Municipal Government, to continue monitoring the situation as it develops. All parties will take the appropriate amount of time to study the viability of potential alternative dates should the situation improve."

The news will obviously have ramifications in terms of the Chinese Grand Prix due to take place in Shanghai in mid-April, though it is the organisers who will have to make the call.

Sanya, the southernmost city on Hainan Island, and rapidly emerging as a popular tourist destination, is around 1,200 miles from Shanghai. However, today's announcement from the FIA comes at a time the virus has claimed its first death outside China, where, to date, more than 300 people have died.

The Formula E race was scheduled for 31 March, while the Chinese Grand Prix is scheduled to take place just two weeks later on 19 April. However, with the virus spreading, it is not yet known if the inaugural Vietnam Grand Prix - scheduled for 5 April - might also be impacted.