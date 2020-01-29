F1 gets fired up

Over a twenty-four hour period, Mercedes, McLaren and Ferrari fire-up their 2020 contenders for the first time.

As it aims to win record seventh drivers' and constructors' titles, Mercedes fired-up the W11 at its Brackley HQ on Tuesday.

Seemingly eschewing an official launch, the car will take to the track at Silverstone on 13 February for a shakedown.

Earlier today, coming off the back of its best season since 2012, McLaren fired-up the MCL35 which Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris will drive this season.

The Woking team is in the final year of its contract with Renault before switching to Mercedes power again in 2021.

"As it is every year, this is an important milestone," said Andreas Seidl. "We have plenty of hard work ahead of us over the coming weeks, but it's great to see the commitment inside the team and everything going to plan as we continue to prepare for car launch and the first test.”

Finally, at a time there are mixed messages coming out of Maranello, Ferrari fired up its 2020 car, with which Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc hope to challenge Mercedes.

The car will be officially launched on 11 February in the Romolo Valli Municipal Theatre in Reggio Emilia.

It might not feature the twelve cylinders Vettel dreams of, or even 10 or 8, but at a time the sport is considering two-strokes, it will have to do for now.