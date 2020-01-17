Site logo

Hamilton sends out ominous warning to rivals

NEWS STORY
17/01/2020

Despite the rhetoric supposedly coming out of the Ferrari and Red Bull camps, with precious few regulation changes this year, few would bet against Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes securing their seventh titles.

Though Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen are likely to add to their win tally - Sebastian Vettel also if he sets his mind to it - one only has to look back at Hamilton's domination of events in Abu Dhabi to realise that the Briton and his team are as strong as ever.

Indeed, the most likely threat to Hamilton may lie just across the garage, that's assuming that Valtteri Bottas remains true to his word and comes back "really stronger" this season.

This would mean the Finn ensuring that it is Bottas 2.0 - or even 3.0 - that turns up in Melbourne, porridgeed-up and prepared and able to mount a sustainable challenge all season.

However, as the Finn and his rivals continue their pre-season preparations, Hamilton took to social media, and alongside a picture of him 'hugging' a wooden pillar in his house, to declare: "I am at peace when I'm here, can focus and build my mind and body so that I can come back year on year.

"I'm going to be a machine this year, on another level than ever before!"

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2020. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms