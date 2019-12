Corinna Schumacher calls on Michael's fans to unite and have faith

Sunday (29th) marks six years since that fateful day when Michael Schumacher was involved in a skiing accident from which he is still recovering.

To mark the occasion of the sixth anniversary of that tragic day, a new social media page is to be launched in the seven-time champion's home town of Kerpen, and ahead of the launch, Corinna Schumacher has issue a somewhat cryptic statement.

"Many small particles can form a huge mosaic," she said. "Together you are stronger, and that is exactly how combined forces of the KeepFighting movement make it easier to encourage others."

"Unfortunately, the time has come again, the sixth anniversary of Michael's accident is coming around," said Reiner Ferling, chairman of Schumacher's fan club in Kerpen, according to the Independent. "Six years full of hope that Michael will one day go out in public again.

"We know that Michael is in good hands," he added, "that he gets love, security and confidence. Michael can count himself lucky to have such a strong family behind him.

"As a fan club, we will provide all kinds of support that we can provide."

The club is using the #KeepFighting theme alongside the family's own foundation of the same name, in a bid to raise money for victims of similar accidents and research into brain and spinal cord injuries.

At the start of the year, to mark Michael's 50th birthday, his family issued a rare statement:

"You can be sure that he is in the very best of hands and that we are doing everything humanly possible to help him," it read. "Please understand if we are following Michael's wishes and keeping such a sensitive subject as health, as it has always been, in privacy.

"At the same time we say thank you very much for your friendship and wish you a healthy and happy year 2019."

In July, Schumacher's former boss at Ferrari, Jean Todt, revealed that though the German watches F1 on TV, he still struggles to communicate.

Meanwhile, his son Mick and daughter Gina have been making progress in their chosen careers.

While Mick, who is part of the Ferrari Driver Academy, has had a difficult time in F2 this year and will remain there for another season, daughter Gina, following in the tracks of her mother, is enjoying success in horse riding, winning a gold medal with the German team in the Reining European Championships in Switzerland.

A documentary on Michael's life, entitled Schumacher, is due to be released in 2020.