3 Car Racing Themed Online Slots that are a big hit in New Zealand

If you're someone who feels an adrenaline rush every time you pass by a fast car and constantly feel the need for speed, there are some things you can do to get your thrills despite not having the luxury of getting behind the wheels of a sports car!

We are talking about playing some exciting car racing themed online slot games that are a big hit in New Zealand and many other countries. In fact, these are amongst the most popular online casino games NZ gambling industry has to offer to car racing lovers in the country today. Let's acquaint you with 3 of these games below.

Racing for Pinks

Coming from Microgaming, the same company that is responsible for the highest paying online slot game in the world, 'Racing for Pinks' derives its title from the highly-dangerous racing activity with the same name. However, the online slot game is a rather safe way of grinding those tires! It offers 5 reels and 243 ways of winning. You get to join racers behind the wheels of some pretty diverse range of racing cars, with each one of them competing for huge jackpots that are regularly handed out to the winners.

Keeping an eye out for the Pink Lady who is out there to reward you with a 5 times multiplier and up to 30 free spins whenever she makes an appearance on reel numbers 1 and 5. The rewards start rolling in as you move up the pit levels, the level 5 offering the biggest prizes.

Drive: Multiplier Mayhem

This game from the Swedish online slot game developer NetEnt is based on street racing. You witness a battle between the sexes, to eventually find out which funky character gets crowned the queen or king of the road. Attractive Jette is seen displaying her skills battling against male racers Hamaki, Twitch and Bruiser. It's a 15 pay line and 5 reel car racing themed online slot that features some of the best graphics ever seen in this genre. It's a relatively newer release from the NetEnt stable and comes with attractive free spins, a high-paying Nitro symbol, multiplier wilds and plenty of adrenaline rush.

Green Light Slot

Despite being amongst the most classic car racing themed online slots in the casino industry, Green Light Slot continues to be a huge favourite amongst New Zealand players. A product of Realtime Gaming (RTG), it's a 5 reel and 20 pay line online slot game that offers a wide range of surprising features. You'll discover plenty of free spins, prize multipliers, wild drivers and a lot more. The wins are celebrated by popping the cork of a champagne bottle. Whenever you get 3 green light symbols on the screen, the green light bonus feature gets triggered wherein you are given the choice to select 1 top speed car out of 5. Going with the right racer earns you 25 free laps and an excellent chance to score some handsome wins.