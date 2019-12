Ferrari fined for inaccurate fuel declaration

Amidst fears that Charles Leclerc might be disqualified from today's race after the FIA's technical delegate, Jo Bauer, said there was a significant difference between the declaration of the team and the amount of fuel inside the car as it left the pitlane, the Monegasque has retained his position though the team has been fined €50,000.

The Stewards heard from a team representative, the FIA Technical Delegate and the FIA Head of Single Seater Technical Matters as they investigated a potential breach of Article 12.1.1.i of the International Sporting Code.

Technical directive TD/014-19 requires teams to declare the amount of fuel that they intended to put in the car for the laps to the grid, the formation lap, the race, the in-lap and any fire-ups that would be needed.

The technical delegate was able to confirm the fuel mass put in the tank by checking in accordance with the procedure specified in TD/014-19.

There was a difference of 4.88kgs between the team's declaration the car 16 and the technical delegate's measured fuel mass.

The team's declaration was therefore inaccurate and constituted a breach of the technical directive, which in turn constitutes an infringement of Article 12.1.1.i of the International Sporting Code.

Accordingly, the stewards determined that the team should be fined €50,000 for its inaccurate declaration.